'Usi'DVDiyelani?' - Twitter questions Kwaito's attempts to deal with Alexos

05 July 2018 - 10:14 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skeem Saam's Kwaito is infuriating fans with his "stupid" plan to deal with Alexos.
It's official, Skeem Saam fans are totes over Kwaito and his irrational decisions where Alexos is concerned and they took to social media to complain.

First of all, viewers are not impressed that Alexos' storyline has dragged on for so long.

Even though, they aren't complaining about Alexos' brilliance as a villain, they definitely can't handle the manner in which Kwaito is handling things.

Kwaito has gone from irrational to plain reckless and on Wednesday night, he decided to "play" with Alexos by making a video for him.

Tweeps know that it's a bad idea and thanks to Kwaito, they are now even more afraid of how Alexos will respond to being challenged.

