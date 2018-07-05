Winter for what? Amanda & Pearl are following the sun

TshisaLIVE

While we're outchea wearing as many fleeces as possible, Amanda du-Pont and Pearl Thusi have left the snow behind and headed to sunnier pastures.

Take a deep breath and allow, fam.

Pearl has been working out hard and has said she's happy with her body progress, especially her tummy area. To be honest, we didn't realise she thought it needed work, but still we appreciate.

Glam at the beach... ✨🌞🌊🌴🇪🇸

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

🌞🌊🇪🇸🌴❤️

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

Meanwhile, Amanda is celebrating her birthday and living her best damn life. Now, if this isn't motivation to skip the extra pie and focus on #summerbodiesaremadeinwinter then we don't know what is.

Red, red wine🍷🎶 👙 @wanderlust_swim

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

