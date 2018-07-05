Zodwa says it hurts those close to her when she calls herself b**ch

Zodwa Wabantu has no issue with being called a b**ch. Mainly because she's found a way to use it positively for herself and occasionally even calls herself a b**ch. But the people she cares about still find it hard to swallow the word.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she's aware that she's called many names that people consider derogatory. However, she has learnt that nothing can hurt you unless you allow it to and she had to let her "family" in on the secret.

"I've had to explain why I call myself by these names to the three men I actually care about. They were hurt because they thought I was bullying myself for the audience benefit but I explained that I am taking my power back. They told me calling myself things like b**ch or witch would mess with my brand or confidence.

"Shame, the guys in my life worried a lot. It hurt them that I would claim these names, because for them they are not nice names. But once I explained they understood where I was coming from."