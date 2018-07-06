TshisaLIVE

'I have accepted that I won't get the kind of fame I want,' says Skolopad

06 July 2018 - 07:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
Entertainer Skolopad she's given up on getting the kind of fame she deserves.
Entertainer Skolopad she's given up on getting the kind of fame she deserves.
Image: Via Instagram

After a lot of stunts and winning over legions of fans since her huge entrance into the industry with her yellow dress, Skolopad has accepted that perhaps she's never going to get the fame she came for. 

Skolopad has explored almost every avenue available to keep her name alive in the entertainment industry but she told TshisaLIVE she's slowly accepted that she won't get mainstream fame.

"I love doing what I do as Skolopad, but I've gotten over ever being on the level of fame I set out to get initially. I really thought if I worked hard and showed people that I'm willing to do anything, as in to put in the work then I would get support from the people in the industry, but what I found out was they all shut doors in your face."

Shem! Skolopad thought her Durban July trip would be sponsored but dololo

Skolopad is sick and tired of people thinking they can get more money out of her because she's been on TV.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skolopad has tried to use her popularity to build sustainable work relationships in the industry. She also occasionally tags people like DJ Tira, Cassper, AKA, DJ Sbu, and Dr Malinga on social media to ask for help with her career.

However, she was sad to admit that none of the relationships she has tried to foster have actually helped her where her career is concerned.

"I've had times where I was hopeful, you know like when Dr Malinga showed interest in me for my singing. I was like, 'yoh finally, something is happening' but he's also just kept me hanging. When I see him, we are happy and we chat, but mostly about anything other than my career."

Skolopad said she wasn't giving up but she was just beginning to realise that it might never get to where she thought it would.

"I've accepted that maybe I am just meant for what I have now. Minimal fame and popularity only in my province. I appreciate the people that have supported me but I won't be chasing the celebrity life anymore. It's not giving up, it's being a bit more realistic, I'll just do what I can when I can."

That's sad. Askies girl, hope everything works out eventually.

IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well!

If the show did come to life it would be lit AF.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Shem! Skolopad thought her Durban July trip would be sponsored but dololo

Skolopad is sick and tired of people thinking they can get more money out of her because she's been on TV.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

#DMF's Boitumelo: Just by being who I am, I break myths about albinism

"I don't know why people assume that because I am living with albinism, I would not be confident," said Boitumelo Mainganya.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Xolani Gwala is in remission from colon cancer

Xolani Gwala is officially in remission from colon cancer.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Xolani Gwala is in remission from colon cancer TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper gets spicy: 'Find another role model my dude' TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago's #BehindTheStory left Twitter in their feels TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Olympian Cameron van der Burgh marries his Greek goddess TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Kea was shot at & Twitter isn't handling the suspense that well TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
X