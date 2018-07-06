'I have accepted that I won't get the kind of fame I want,' says Skolopad

Skolopad has tried to use her popularity to build sustainable work relationships in the industry. She also occasionally tags people like DJ Tira, Cassper, AKA, DJ Sbu, and Dr Malinga on social media to ask for help with her career.

However, she was sad to admit that none of the relationships she has tried to foster have actually helped her where her career is concerned.

"I've had times where I was hopeful, you know like when Dr Malinga showed interest in me for my singing. I was like, 'yoh finally, something is happening' but he's also just kept me hanging. When I see him, we are happy and we chat, but mostly about anything other than my career."

Skolopad said she wasn't giving up but she was just beginning to realise that it might never get to where she thought it would.

"I've accepted that maybe I am just meant for what I have now. Minimal fame and popularity only in my province. I appreciate the people that have supported me but I won't be chasing the celebrity life anymore. It's not giving up, it's being a bit more realistic, I'll just do what I can when I can."

That's sad. Askies girl, hope everything works out eventually.