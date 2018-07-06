TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: It's Jerry's task force vs Diamond, Twitter's only rooting for 1

06 July 2018 - 09:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Shona Ferguson plays Jerry Maake on The Queen.
Actor Shona Ferguson plays Jerry Maake on The Queen.
Image: Via Instagram

Jerry Maake is not just a regular cop... nah fam, Jerry is a super cop and last nightThe Queen viewers cheered him on as he attempted to save Vuyiswa from Diamond. It's definitely been a thrilling ride too.

Diamond Mabuza, a villain, who recently returned for his revenge on Jerry and all his other enemies thought he had the upper hand on Jerry until Vuyiswa gave Jerry a coded message.

Coded hostage messages? Talk about FBI, American television CSI level stuff!

However, the scenes got even more intense when Diamond also realised Vee was giving a coded message. So now the villain and the hero are neck on neck, but best believe Twitter is rallying behind their very own Robocop.

They had the memes for him too.

Night after night... The Queen is getting more and more intense.

Meanwhile we are just here like:

Why L-tido signed to a record label after 10 years as a free artist? We have the deets!

L-Tido has signed to Universal Music, after ten years of being an independent artist and he shared that it took over five months to negotiate to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well!

If the show did come to life it would be lit AF.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I have accepted that I won't get the kind of fame I want,' says Skolopad

Skolopad said she wasn't giving up what she already has, she just wasn't willing to be heartbroken by dreams that might not happen.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Shem! Skolopad thought her Durban July trip would be sponsored but dololo

Skolopad is sick and tired of people thinking they can get more money out of her because she's been on TV.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Xolani Gwala is in remission from colon cancer TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Sbu takes legal action against 'HIV Cure' scam TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well! TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper gets spicy: 'Find another role model my dude' TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper gets spicy: 'Find another role model my dude' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
X