IN MEMES: It's Jerry's task force vs Diamond, Twitter's only rooting for 1
Jerry Maake is not just a regular cop... nah fam, Jerry is a super cop and last nightThe Queen viewers cheered him on as he attempted to save Vuyiswa from Diamond. It's definitely been a thrilling ride too.
Diamond Mabuza, a villain, who recently returned for his revenge on Jerry and all his other enemies thought he had the upper hand on Jerry until Vuyiswa gave Jerry a coded message.
Coded hostage messages? Talk about FBI, American television CSI level stuff!
However, the scenes got even more intense when Diamond also realised Vee was giving a coded message. So now the villain and the hero are neck on neck, but best believe Twitter is rallying behind their very own Robocop.
They had the memes for him too.
#TheQueenMzansi— Afrikan_Chef (@AfrikanChefZA) July 5, 2018
Which cop is as sharp as Jerry Maake mara?
Bonke abanye zikaka. (Gabula Diamond) pic.twitter.com/PHxNmpnOjE
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlo (@matelelela) July 5, 2018
Jerry is on your tail bro! They craxked your whereabouts pic.twitter.com/CwqG8TI3FN
#TheQueenMzansi will Jerry be smart to get vuyiswa? pic.twitter.com/0J2aV8fJcx— Kevin M@$hik@ro (@KevinMhikro1) July 5, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi ..Bulletproof yaga Jerry nkare "Crop Top" pic.twitter.com/2V3q5Ug2op— Mpho Mokanyane👑 (@MphoRegal) July 5, 2018
Jerry, @Shona_Ferguson bathong you workout so much, le bullet proof vest looks like a bralette #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/tgSNdJgvFB— Viola M (@_vyola) July 5, 2018
#thequeenmzansi— 😎Lil Freaky😎 (@Lil_freaky7) July 5, 2018
Jerry should be Minister of Police... pic.twitter.com/4PY5V25v78
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlo (@matelelela) July 5, 2018
Eban Diamond also figured out that Vee was sending Jerry a coded Msg?? He good as well 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ItAo2LAnhD
#TheQueenMzansi— Zipporah Kubu🦋🦋 (@Zipporahkubugm1) July 5, 2018
Am i a bad person for not feeling sorry for Vuiswa🤔🤔am more concerned about my bae💎getting caught by Jerry the Genius 😭😭😭sorry V❤ pic.twitter.com/KUqewt4Mbe
Jerry is not only handsome but he got brains as well... Full package #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/iWNoe8zgNu— Linamandla (@Linamandla_Zoks) July 5, 2018
So y'all tsibinkis— SMSes are the ish 😏😏 (@iamsheofbapedi) July 5, 2018
What was the code that vuyiswa gave to jerry? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MrMJ0Y3mBd
#TheQueenMzansi— Daniel G (@ChueneDaniel) July 5, 2018
Captain Jerry Terminator Maake calling Task force even Station commander can't do that ?????? Aretse pic.twitter.com/6yVj4NjUK5
#thequeenmzansi— 😎Lil Freaky😎 (@Lil_freaky7) July 5, 2018
Go tel Diamond tht jerry is coming....😐 pic.twitter.com/jeTROuTMIO
Night after night... The Queen is getting more and more intense.
