Thato Molamu gets emotional over launch of township film academy

06 July 2018 - 12:07 By Karishma Thakurdin
Thato Molamu is passionate about giving back.
It was an emotional day for Thato Molamu as he celebrated the official opening of his film school, Leaders In Motion Academy on Thursday. 

According to Pretoria News the school will give 100 young people from disadvantaged backgrounds the chance to achieve their dream of becoming filmmakers through a 12 month course. 

The academy has been founded by Thato who is passionate about breaking barriers and helping young people achieve their dream. 

"I am here today because someone believed in me at a time when it was not believable to be in an industry called the acting industry," he said on Instagram. 

Thato described the opening of the school as an emotional moment for him. 

"Today we got to break barriers by launching the first ever Township Film Academy in Gauteng.  No longer will a young black child from the township with a dream to become a filmmaker struggle to learn how to create a film, no longer will they lack the entrepreneurial skills they need to own their own, sell or distribute their own content or achieve their dream." 

