Twitter goes beserk over Nasty C's #StringsAndBling

Nasty C's highly-anticipated sophomore album Stings and Bling finally dropped at the stroke of midnight on Friday morning. And, damn, it's sent the Twitter streets into a complete frenzy.

Even before the album dropped it had already topped the Twitter trends list, as fans shared their excitement over it.

The likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Rouge and other hip-hop heads showed support ahead of Nasty's big release.

When the album finally dropped AKA shared the track list and said that it was "a big year for the culture".