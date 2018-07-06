Twitter goes beserk over Nasty C's #StringsAndBling
Nasty C's highly-anticipated sophomore album Stings and Bling finally dropped at the stroke of midnight on Friday morning. And, damn, it's sent the Twitter streets into a complete frenzy.
Even before the album dropped it had already topped the Twitter trends list, as fans shared their excitement over it.
The likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Rouge and other hip-hop heads showed support ahead of Nasty's big release.
When the album finally dropped AKA shared the track list and said that it was "a big year for the culture".
The 17-track album is available for download on iTunes and judging by the reaction on Twitter, fans are obsessed.
Minutes after it dropped Nasty said it was an emotional moment for him.
Bruh I feel like crying. THANK YOU 🙏🏽 #StringsAndBling— STRINGS AND BLING - JULY 6 (@Nasty_CSA) July 5, 2018
Fans have filled his TL with comments about how the album has stirred up all sorts of emotions within them.
@Nasty_CSA 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#StringsAndBling 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NS58OQ4a6m— Tshego Langa (@MbusoLanga4) July 6, 2018
#StringsAndBling I know Fakaza won't disappoint me pic.twitter.com/IjpWr3afbE— Moeketsi Keke Matekane (@Keke_Matekane) July 6, 2018
Blisters 😭😭😭 got me crying. #StringsAndBling pic.twitter.com/cRZZe52bqh— Trap Monk Gang (@RonaldShabba) July 6, 2018