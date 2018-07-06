TshisaLIVE

Twitter goes beserk over Nasty C's #StringsAndBling

06 July 2018 - 09:52 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nasty C has set the Twitter streets on fire.
Image: Via Instagram

Nasty C's highly-anticipated sophomore album Stings and Bling  finally dropped at the stroke of midnight on Friday morning. And, damn,  it's sent the Twitter streets into a complete frenzy. 

Even before the album dropped it had already topped the Twitter trends list, as fans shared their excitement over it. 

The likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Rouge and other hip-hop heads showed support ahead of Nasty's big release. 

When the album finally dropped AKA shared the track list and said that it was "a big year for the culture". 

The 17-track album is available for download on iTunes and judging by the reaction on Twitter, fans are obsessed.

Minutes after it dropped Nasty said it was an emotional moment for him. 

Fans have filled his TL with comments about how the album has stirred up all sorts of emotions within them. 

