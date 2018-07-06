TshisaLIVE

Why L-tido signed to a record label after 10 years as a free artist? We have the deets!

L-Tido has signed to Universal Music, after ten years of being an independent artist and he shared that it took over five months to negotiate to perfection.

06 July 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper L-tido says everybody has a price and Universal Music met his.
Rapper L-tido says everybody has a price and Universal Music met his.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper L-tido made the unpopular choice of staying an independent artist when it wasn't fashionable to do so and now when most artists are following his trail, he announced that he signed to Universal Music, shocking most of Mzansi.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, L-tido explained the motivation behind his decision and why he's always moving against the wind.

"Firstly, this ain't the normal artist to record label contract. It's more of a partnership and it took over five months to negotiate it with them. I feel we came to an understanding with Universal, you know... like I was absolutely happy when I eventually signed."

But why would he give up independence? Was it about the guap?

"It was something that I couldn't resist. They say that everybody has a price and basically the offer from Universal was amazing and really hard to resist. But above all, it's all about the music.

"I can't obviously discuss the details of the contract but it's not a normal artist contract. The fact that it took five months to put together should tell you how much work had to go into it. They gave me a contract and I changed everything I wasn't happy with, then they tailored it specifically for me. It's not a standard contract," L-tido said.

These days the headlines are dominated by artists announcing their independence from record labels and it seems to be the popular move.

L-tido's deal highlighted the fact that part of the reason he's still standing, 10 years into his career, was because he doesn't follow the trends.

"Yeah, I'm not following what everyone else is doing; I'm doing me at the end of the day. You can't just follow people; you gotta do what makes sense for you. For me, I know that if I went to a label when I started I would have never got this kind of deal right now. Even when we negotiated a contract, now I could prove that I've put in the work, I'm consistent and I have longevity as an artist."

He got tons of congratulatory messages from his industry mates.

For the rapper, it’s all about giving his music the platform it deserves.

"I felt that this album is my best body of work and they wanted to be involved in pushing the album. I felt like this album deserves the platform (that a record label offers) that is why I entertained this thing with Universal."

The label also recently signed Tellaman and Nasty C, who is releasing his sophomore album soon.

L-tido also announced that his next single was ready and would be available to fans sooner than they expected. Plus his album will be out in August.

What a treat!

IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well!

If the show did come to life it would be lit AF.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Zodwa says it hurts those close to her when she calls herself b**ch

Zodwa Wabantu says she'd rather call herself a b**ch and claim her power than let people do it behind her back, but it hurts those close to her.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Xolani Gwala is in remission from colon cancer

Xolani Gwala is officially in remission from colon cancer.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Never be quiet' - Actress Tessa Twala breaks her silence on alleged abuse

Tessa Twala has advised women not to remain silent.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Xolani Gwala is in remission from colon cancer TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper gets spicy: 'Find another role model my dude' TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago's #BehindTheStory left Twitter in their feels TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Olympian Cameron van der Burgh marries his Greek goddess TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Kea was shot at & Twitter isn't handling the suspense that well TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
X