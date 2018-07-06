Yoh! Skeem Saam fans want Alexos to help Mapitsi & Sonti fight Lehasa
If you know the saying, "hell hath no fury than a woman scorned" then you know that Skeem Saam's Lehasa is about to go through the most at the hands of Sonti and her sister Mapitsi... but it's long overdue.
Sonti was seriously screwed over by Lehasa, both in her business and personal life. The guy not only stole her money but also took her virginity. While she may have disappeared for a few months, she's back now and ready to take her revenge.
Of course, it was Mapitsi who kept pumping her up with the necessary fuel to go after Lehasa but viewers think he deserves it.
They pledged their support in memes.
Mapitsi is leadership she helped Sonti find her voice #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/MJqH4NCIcU— Samuel Junior (@SamuelJ39453362) July 5, 2018
#SkeemSaam Sonti and Mapitsi should teach Lehasa to never mess with small town people, this should be a lesson to never judge ppl because of where they come from pic.twitter.com/j1Lp4LJc2X— Emily T (@Emily8_T) July 5, 2018
Yaz Sonti's push back has nothing on Mapitsi's wig,that wig is old mahn...its been long.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/js35bRCJlJ— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) July 5, 2018
What Ate Sonti's Hair? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/IfBOf4pLzA— Cricket Babe (@LadyCharlotte01) July 5, 2018
#skeemsaam sonti and mapitsi magongwa are coming for lehasa.....— 🔥Emotionless 👑 (@lethabontswane) July 5, 2018
Mmh revenge is sweet pic.twitter.com/8ecuYh98K6
Sonti and Mapitsi just have to get to the law suit done already... #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/fZLOWDv60F— KAY 😜 (@Kay_kgali) July 5, 2018
#skeemsaam sonti osotlegile eleruri,ebile o shapile pushback pic.twitter.com/elbDJ8n0i8— BLACKBIRD 🐞 (@_GAOBAKWE) July 5, 2018
I hate how Lehasa gloat about Screwing Sonti over yaz😒#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/BkT3TzRvGL— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) July 5, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Siyabonga Shongwe (@siya_mntimandze) July 5, 2018
Lehasa, Sontaga & Mapitsi in one picture.
The Magongwa Sisters 👏👏 Yes! pic.twitter.com/OT3IgL0vYY
Meanwhile, most fans still can't over Alexos' presence in Turf. That villain is still at large and doing the most to terrorise the people.
However, in what is only a fantasy, Skeem Saam fans hoped he would be the good guy for once and just help out Mapitsi and Sonti on the revenge mission.
sonti and mapitsi should consider hiring Alex mathon to solve their problem— Dumi AKA Butana (@dumiestan) July 5, 2018
