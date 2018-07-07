Nigerian artist Noble Jay: It's time for SA artists to take over the world
Muso Noble Jay left Nigeria to study in South Africa, but little did he know that he would fall in love with Mzansi and gqom.
The rapper, who recently worked with Moonchild and Afrotainment's Tipcee, says he has been watching SA music for a while and thinks it's only a matter of time before Mzansi becomes the continent's next big musical export.
We sat down with the boy to ask him a couple of tough questions
Of all the artists in the country, why Tipcee and Moonchild?
When Tipcee heard the beat she was really excited about it and we were playing around a lot. It was a great few nights working on the project. Moonchild has her own unique sound and I wanted some of that magic.
You're from Nigeria, why gqom?
I like to play with a lot of sounds. I make music depending on how I feel. So, when I heard the gqom sound I was excited and wanted to jump on it. I think a lot of people think Nigerian artists like to do Afro or dancehall music to be successful but I want to show that we can do all kinds of music.
Is Mzansi music really going to take over the world?
I think South Africans are doing great. Cassper, AKA, Kwesta, Sjava, Black Coffee are making moves overseas and I think with a little bit of time they are going to get even bigger. It's growing and could be the next big thing in Africa.
You've been in the industry since 2014, why is it so hard to break through for young artists?
I have been working hard since 2014. It is a passion and I believe I can do this. I am a man who goes for what he wants, no matter how long it takes. It is about belief and not giving up.
We've heard a lot about men being "a type", what is your "type" when you go looking for a woman?
Rihanna. That's all. Lol