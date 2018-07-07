Nigerian artist Noble Jay: It's time for SA artists to take over the world

Muso Noble Jay left Nigeria to study in South Africa, but little did he know that he would fall in love with Mzansi and gqom.

The rapper, who recently worked with Moonchild and Afrotainment's Tipcee, says he has been watching SA music for a while and thinks it's only a matter of time before Mzansi becomes the continent's next big musical export.

We sat down with the boy to ask him a couple of tough questions

Of all the artists in the country, why Tipcee and Moonchild?

When Tipcee heard the beat she was really excited about it and we were playing around a lot. It was a great few nights working on the project. Moonchild has her own unique sound and I wanted some of that magic.