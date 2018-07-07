TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Minki van der Westhuizen's cute family vacay

07 July 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Minki van der Westhuizen and her hubby, Ernst Joubert enjoy some quality time together.
Image: Via Instagram

Minki van der Westhuizen, her hubby Ernst Joubert and their three daughters have been enjoying some down time in the charming Western Cape countryside. 

The former model and Ernst welcomed their third daughter, Elsa in March this year. 

With it being halfway into the year, Minki like the rest of us, needed some time away from the hustle of every day life. 

So they got out those suitcases and headed to the quaint town of Prince Albert for some quiet family time. 

Dogtertjiepappa #dogtertjiefees #karoo #vakansie

A post shared by Minki vd Westhuizen (@minkivanderwesthuizen) on

Dogtertjiefees #elsaengeltjie #kleinkaroo #grootvoëlparadys #vakansie

A post shared by Minki vd Westhuizen (@minkivanderwesthuizen) on

Waboomskraal #plaasjapies #vakansie #dogtertjiefees #outeniqua

A post shared by Minki vd Westhuizen (@minkivanderwesthuizen) on

