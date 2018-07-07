SNAPS | Minki van der Westhuizen's cute family vacay

Minki van der Westhuizen, her hubby Ernst Joubert and their three daughters have been enjoying some down time in the charming Western Cape countryside.

The former model and Ernst welcomed their third daughter, Elsa in March this year.

With it being halfway into the year, Minki like the rest of us, needed some time away from the hustle of every day life.

So they got out those suitcases and headed to the quaint town of Prince Albert for some quiet family time.