TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ayanda Thabethe's exercise routine is not for the faint hearted

07 July 2018 - 13:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ayanda Thabethe is #bodygoals on steroids.
Ayanda Thabethe is #bodygoals on steroids.
Image: Via Instagram

This icy-cold weather has made it incredibly difficult to stay focused on gym, and to stay away from all that comfort food. 

But after watching Ayanda Thabethe's daily exercise routine, we're amped. 

Ayanda works incredibly hard to keep that banging figure of hers, and has some words of wisdom for fans. 

"Remember small steps still get you to the destination, pace yourself. Compete with yourself." 

Thanks guurrl!

'This is the Zodwa they won't show you!' - Fans applaud Zodwa's charitable deed

"I've waited a long time to be able to help. Her story touched me, I had enough money to help her, so I did," said Zodwa Wabantu.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Renate Stuurman on powerful women supporting each other

Renate said that two powerful women can co-exist and share the spotlight and the myth that they can't is probs based on a 'male projection'.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm not scared to die & I’m not retiring anytime soon

"Here you worry about crime and poverty, but when you are dead, you are dead. There is none of that worry."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'Ex' Jamali singer Mariechan is coming back for her missed solo opportunity

Mariechan has decided to re-introduce herself to Mzansi and the world.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu takes legal action against 'HIV Cure' scam TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well! TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntokozo 'TK' Dlamini on being a parent with Jessica Nkosi: I can't wait TshisaLIVE
  4. Xolani Gwala is in remission from colon cancer TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper gets spicy: 'Find another role model my dude' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
X