WATCH | Ayanda Thabethe's exercise routine is not for the faint hearted

This icy-cold weather has made it incredibly difficult to stay focused on gym, and to stay away from all that comfort food.

But after watching Ayanda Thabethe's daily exercise routine, we're amped.

Ayanda works incredibly hard to keep that banging figure of hers, and has some words of wisdom for fans.

"Remember small steps still get you to the destination, pace yourself. Compete with yourself."

Thanks guurrl!