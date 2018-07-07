WATCH | Ayanda Thabethe's exercise routine is not for the faint hearted
This icy-cold weather has made it incredibly difficult to stay focused on gym, and to stay away from all that comfort food.
But after watching Ayanda Thabethe's daily exercise routine, we're amped.
Ayanda works incredibly hard to keep that banging figure of hers, and has some words of wisdom for fans.
"Remember small steps still get you to the destination, pace yourself. Compete with yourself."
Thanks guurrl!
Always incorporating a creative twist to your normal exercises keeps it fun and challenging, @laikynmabona and I had such fun pushing through these sets. P.S the first exercise is one of my favorites- when I started training with @laikynmabona I could only manage about 5 burpees - struggling ! So it’s an exercise that shows me how far I’ve come. Now that I’ve got the consistency right with gym , I’m concentrating on how I eat which is even harder for me!!! Have a great fitness week ahead! Remember small steps still get you to the destination, pace yourself. Compete with yourself.