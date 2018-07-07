WATCH | Sbahle is loving life & it shows

Look, when someone is happy you can see it. Just ask Sbahle Mpisane. Whether she's with her bae, working out or in her hometown of Durbs, Sbahle is making the most of life.

She has become more open about her relationship with Itu and isn't shy to share a snap of the two of them together every now and then.

And although some of us may want to hide under the duvet in winter, Sbahle is making the most of the sun in Durbs. Ya, she's a whole mood fam.