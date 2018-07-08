Best life things with Buhle Mkhize
Booslay might have taken a break from social media, but she's back and we're here for all of her best life snaps.
Whether Buhle Mkhize's doing her morning yoga ritual or indulging in a spa day with her girls, her Insta page is all kind of goals.
My favourite song while doing my number one favourite thing. I remember doing Malasana with a block for support years back. I then took it off one day and wobbled my way through it😃. It is in that I learned self support not just from the physical aspect, I began to apply that in all areas of my life. Now and then I get tired from travels and other things and my hips need the support of a block and I use it, same way I do in my every day life. I lean on my friends and family when I really need to but I generally live my life relying on my own strength and a full understanding that no support is sometimes the best support - that is when you truly get to know who you are and just how much you are capable of. Namaste🙏🏾❤️.
And yes, Instagram life is not real life. But sheesh, if it was, then we'd want ours to look like hers. Even half. We'll take half. Well, half of all those travel locations.
Amsterdam. Paris. As one does.