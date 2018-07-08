TshisaLIVE

Connie and Shona share special moment with their grandson

08 July 2018 - 13:00 By Jessica Levitt
Shona and Connie Ferguson.
The joy that comes with being a grandparent is evident when it comes to Connie and Shona and their love for their grandson, Ronewa.

Connie shared a video of little Ronewa attempting to say his prayers. The attempt is filled with giggles and love, with Shona eventually saying "it's time to sleep."

The actress simply captioned the image "the joy" with the hashtag love lives here.

Check out the cute video for yourself and prepare to let your heart feel warmer.

