Khaya Dladla talks charity: Even small kind acts can restore a person's hope

08 July 2018 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Khaya Dladla has been doing his bit to give back.

Every big picture is made up of smaller pieces and this is why Khaya Dladla believes that sometimes it helps to give the little you can instead of waiting to give people in need  something big.

In a chat with TshisaLIVE, Khaya explained that he wants to focus on the smaller things when doing charity because no matter how small, it may have a huge impact in someone's life.

"I've been doing charity, long before I was even considered a celebrity. I've been doing motivational talking and I reward good people. For example, I will go and do a play at a school whose learners are fighting the odds or the school is under attack maybe by drugs, then I'll help by doing a drama with them educating them about its dangers."

Khaya said long before he was a TV personality, he was already lending a hand wherever he could.

For the Uzalo actor charity is not about taking pictures after you give things to people and it's also never about how big you go when you give, it's all about being genuine and understanding that sometimes you need to just help  with the smaller gestures.

"I do things like take a girl or a boy to matric dance. I have schools from which I help these learners. For example, the school will send me a motivation to help a girl or boy who can't afford to pay for the ticket or outfit but her academic marks are incredible. Then I will mobilise my people and help wherever I can.

"It's a small experience when you look at it, but for them it's a big deal and it makes such a huge change in them. That learner has a life experience to hold on to and maybe even to restore his/her hope in humanity. Even small, kind acts can restore a person's hope."

Keep on doing what you can Khaya, it's changing people's lives.

