Lexi claps back hard at 'gold digger' comments

08 July 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lexi is gatvol of being labeled a gold digger.
Even though Mandla and Lexi have been together for years, some tweeps are still convinced that she's a "gold digger". 

Well, she is sick of being insulted and is here to give critics a piece of her mind. 

Lexi's timeline was lit AF after a tweep decided to label her a gold digger when she defended Cassper Nyovest against the hate he gets. 

Lexi did not take the comment lightly and unleashed her fury on the tweep. 

Lexi went on to make it clear that she was never with Mandla for his coins. 

"I never wanted to be a celebrity or whatever you guys call it. I did my reality show after I did a reality show because it was fun at the time and the money was easily offered. I've always made and had my own money! Mandla's money was never my reason for dating him!"

