Lexi claps back hard at 'gold digger' comments
Even though Mandla and Lexi have been together for years, some tweeps are still convinced that she's a "gold digger".
Well, she is sick of being insulted and is here to give critics a piece of her mind.
Lexi's timeline was lit AF after a tweep decided to label her a gold digger when she defended Cassper Nyovest against the hate he gets.
We see you we saw you in the shower we we saw 1mil prize money dissapear we still see you Lexi 🤣🤣— Tumi (@montanatumi) July 4, 2018
Lexi did not take the comment lightly and unleashed her fury on the tweep.
I was about to take a nap but then these stupid, ignorant fools came with their gold digging shit again!— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) July 5, 2018
Go fuck yourselves!
Some of you walk around and come on this APP, and insult me, and think every single person, introduced to the entertainment world wanted to be famous or a 'celebrity'— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) July 5, 2018
Surely after 4 years, dating Mandla, you still come here and irritate me with that gold digging shit!
Lexi went on to make it clear that she was never with Mandla for his coins.
"I never wanted to be a celebrity or whatever you guys call it. I did my reality show after I did a reality show because it was fun at the time and the money was easily offered. I've always made and had my own money! Mandla's money was never my reason for dating him!"