TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi serves Mzansi sauce in Spain

08 July 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Pearl Thusi is a entire meal.
Pearl Thusi is a entire meal.
Image: Via Instagram

Pearl Thusi aka Mama Panther is dripping sauce in Spain. 

While the rest of us back home have spent most of the week trying to escape the bitter cold, Pearl has been soaking up that vitamin D. 

Of course that meant that Mama Panther got out those teeny-tiny bikinis, and flaunted that saucy figure. 

Also reminded us that if we have any intention of fitting into a bikini this summer, we need to put down this slab of chocolate. 

Thanks Pearl! 

🌞🌊🇪🇸🌴❤️

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

Glam at the beach... ✨🌞🌊🌴🇪🇸

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

'This is the Zodwa they won't show you!' - Fans applaud Zodwa's charitable deed

"I've waited a long time to be able to help. Her story touched me, I had enough money to help her, so I did," said Zodwa Wabantu.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Shem! Skolopad thought her Durban July trip would be sponsored but dololo

Skolopad is sick and tired of people thinking they can get more money out of her because she's been on TV.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

#DMF's Boitumelo: Just by being who I am, I break myths about albinism

"I don't know why people assume that because I am living with albinism, I would not be confident," said Boitumelo Mainganya.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm not scared to die & I’m not retiring anytime soon

"Here you worry about crime and poverty, but when you are dead, you are dead. There is none of that worry."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Ntokozo 'TK' Dlamini on being a parent with Jessica Nkosi: I can't wait TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Sbu takes legal action against 'HIV Cure' scam TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well! TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter goes beserk over Nasty C's #StringsAndBling TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I have accepted that I won't get the kind of fame I want,' says Skolopad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
X