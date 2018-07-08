TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Psyfo & Aamirah are #lovegoals

08 July 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Psyfo and Aamirah are too cute together.
Psyfo and Aamirah are too cute together.
Image: Via Instagram

Psyfo and his girl, Aamirah have been serving all sorts of goals since they made their romance public. 

And, we're totally here for it! 

Psyfo first introduced Aamirah to the world late last year, just months after reports emerged that he had split from his longterm girlfriend, Hulisani Ravele. 

Even though being in a relationship thats in the public eye does come with its own set of challenges - Psyfo and Aamirah seem to only have eyes for each other. 

They're #lovegoals on steroids! 

Always a fun time with this pumpkin. 💝🎉#myfavouriteSong

A post shared by اميرة (@mirah_aamirah) on

Mate, you make me so happy. 😊❤️🙏🏽#blessyourheart #bestfriend

A post shared by اميرة (@mirah_aamirah) on

Aamirah also grabs every chance to gush over her guy. 

IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well!

If the show did come to life it would be lit AF.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Zodwa says it hurts those close to her when she calls herself b**ch

Zodwa Wabantu says she'd rather call herself a b**ch and claim her power than let people do it behind her back, but it hurts those close to her.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Never be quiet' - Actress Tessa Twala breaks her silence on alleged abuse

Tessa Twala has advised women not to remain silent.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

#DMF's Boitumelo: Just by being who I am, I break myths about albinism

"I don't know why people assume that because I am living with albinism, I would not be confident," said Boitumelo Mainganya.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Ntokozo 'TK' Dlamini on being a parent with Jessica Nkosi: I can't wait TshisaLIVE
  2. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well! TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Sbu takes legal action against 'HIV Cure' scam TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
X