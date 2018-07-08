WATCH | Psyfo & Aamirah are #lovegoals

Psyfo and his girl, Aamirah have been serving all sorts of goals since they made their romance public.

And, we're totally here for it!

Psyfo first introduced Aamirah to the world late last year, just months after reports emerged that he had split from his longterm girlfriend, Hulisani Ravele.

Even though being in a relationship thats in the public eye does come with its own set of challenges - Psyfo and Aamirah seem to only have eyes for each other.

They're #lovegoals on steroids!