Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years

Musician Emtee has broken his silence on his 'collapse' during a performance over the weekend after video footage of the incident went viral on social media, with the hip-hop star insisting it was "just a fall" and there's nothing more to it.

"I'm doing great. Absolutely fine. I just fell. The security was worried so they took me backstage. The stage was very small and I had to watch my step. It must've been a wire that made me fall because I wouldn't have just fallen out of the blue."

Emtee said he wasn't phased by the comments around the incident, many involving drugs and alcohol claims.

"You know, with hip-hop there will always be rivalry and putting each other down. Like, 'look at him. Hahaha.' "