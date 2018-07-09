From Thando Thabethe to The Jones' -Mzansi's celebs rocked the Durban July

Durban was on fire this weekend as Mzansi's A-listers pulled out all the stops at the annual Durban July.

It was a fashion feast as some of the country's fave celebs made their way to SA's playground.

This year's theme was: "It is time".

Thousands of people gathered at Greyville Racecourse on Saturday to watch the horse racing event, which has become one of the hottest affairs on the social calendar.

The likes of Thando Thabethe, Minnie and Quinton Jones, Somizi, Boity, Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi all served major heat.

Of course, entertainers Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad were also there, and shook things up with their 'out the box' approach to fashion.

Here's some of our fave looks:

Thando Thabethe