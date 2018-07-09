TshisaLIVE

From Thando Thabethe to The Jones' -Mzansi's celebs rocked the Durban July

09 July 2018 - 07:39 By Karishma Thakurdin
Thando Thabethe looked super sexy in a blue cocktail dress.
Image: Austin Malema

Durban was on fire this weekend as Mzansi's A-listers pulled out all the stops at the annual Durban July. 

It was a fashion feast as some of the country's fave celebs made their way to SA's playground. 

This year's theme was: "It is time". 

Thousands of people gathered at Greyville Racecourse on Saturday to watch the horse racing event, which has become one of the hottest affairs on the social calendar. 

The likes of Thando Thabethe, Minnie and Quinton Jones, Somizi, Boity, Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi all served major heat. 

Of course, entertainers Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad were also there, and shook things up with their 'out the box' approach to fashion. 

Here's some of our fave looks: 

Thando Thabethe

#VDJ2018 🦅🦅🦅 📸: @aust_malema

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

Minnie and Quinton Jones are couple goals on steroids. 

Boity looked regal in a metallic suit. 

Timeless. 💫

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

Also, can we talk about what Skolopad was thinking when she decided to go with no shoes? 

🙌😉thanx to @lera_v_design

A post shared by Queen Skolopad (@skolopad_sa) on

And Lasizwe's 'knight- inspired' outfit was, er, questionable.

