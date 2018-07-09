IN MEMES | The Herd looks like it’s about to take over Sunday night TV
There's a new drama in town and it looks like Twitter has already given it the stamp of approval.
The new drama, that replaces Abomama Bemthandazo (which was a hit with Mzansi), started on Sunday night. The Herd revolves around Bhekisizwe Mthethwa (Sello Maake Ka-Ncube) and his family, which features a wife who is a witch named MaMngadi (Winnie Ntshaba).
The first episode topped the trend list with many applauding the cast and crew for a top notch production. But there were a few critics with some saying it was too similar to an old drama titled Mopheme.
But fans are willing to give it a chance.
Bheki killed his first wife and married the sangoma #TheHerdMzansi #TheHerd pic.twitter.com/F9T9aloh2W— NOMFUSI LENGS (@NomfusiLengs) July 8, 2018
It just shows ukuthi sometimes we want impilo zabantu who are living miserable lives. What you see does not reflect what happens behind closed doors #TheHerdMzansi #TheHerd pic.twitter.com/lh6o2sPWOF— 🌼To New Beginnings🎉🐛 (@Ntombie_M502) July 8, 2018
#TheHerd Good to see new faces on our screens. Big ups to the production!! pic.twitter.com/3QYLf438lX— Intlantla_IYN (@Qwambekazi_) July 8, 2018
Khethiwe was never this evil. I blame Mfundi Vundla #TheHerd #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/NRa4nLx4ij— Pocahontas ❤ (@KometsiS) July 8, 2018
The things people do for money. Rather stay broke than have a broken spirit#TheHerd pic.twitter.com/R5kqnlNaqe— MxM (@CulturexTime) July 8, 2018
Not even 10mins on the episode & someone is dead already #TheHerd pic.twitter.com/YsqZiY28Ex— Quinton.B.Nxumalo♛ (@Quinton_Banele) July 8, 2018
A man will literally kill you then visit your grave and tell you that he misses you 😒 #TheHerd pic.twitter.com/KfpeqbpnI4— Barbie 💋 (@AyandaOnline) July 8, 2018
I'm already a fan of #TheHerd. Levels ngwanagešo. pic.twitter.com/ILnoedaFtt— Rayzer M (@muchray) July 8, 2018