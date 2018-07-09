IN MEMES | The Herd looks like it’s about to take over Sunday night TV

There's a new drama in town and it looks like Twitter has already given it the stamp of approval.

The new drama, that replaces Abomama Bemthandazo (which was a hit with Mzansi), started on Sunday night. The Herd revolves around Bhekisizwe Mthethwa (Sello Maake Ka-Ncube) and his family, which features a wife who is a witch named MaMngadi (Winnie Ntshaba).

The first episode topped the trend list with many applauding the cast and crew for a top notch production. But there were a few critics with some saying it was too similar to an old drama titled Mopheme.

But fans are willing to give it a chance.