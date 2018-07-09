IN MEMES: Idols SA is back but Twitter's still hung up on DMF

Idols SA is finally back on Mzansi screens and it looks like it's going to be a crazy ride of talented, golden tickets deserving folks and really talented wooden mic folks. Twitter is almost ready.

The first episode of the popular singing competition saw fans show excitement while others were still reminiscing about the good ol' days (which is just last week) of Date My Family.

While most people still need to be won over, others enjoyed the first show and predicted that it will be flames.

We mean, just watch this nje..