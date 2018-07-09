TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Idols SA is back but Twitter's still hung up on DMF

09 July 2018 - 09:32 By Chrizelda Kekana
ProVerb is the host of Idols SA.
ProVerb is the host of Idols SA.
Idols SA is finally back on Mzansi screens and it looks like it's going to be a crazy ride of talented, golden tickets deserving folks and really talented wooden mic folks. Twitter is almost ready.

The first episode of the popular singing competition saw fans show excitement while others were still reminiscing about the good ol' days (which is just last week) of Date My Family.

While most people still need to be won over,  others enjoyed the first show and predicted that it will be flames.

We mean, just watch this nje..

Meanwhile the Date My Family withdrawal symptoms are playing with the other kids on Twitter. They are seriously having trouble accepting that their fave dating show is over.

However, Idols SA fans are super excited for the season and don't have time for people who insist on raining on their parade.

So they told the other people to change the channel if they aren't happy!

