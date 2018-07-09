IN MEMES: Idols SA is back but Twitter's still hung up on DMF
Idols SA is finally back on Mzansi screens and it looks like it's going to be a crazy ride of talented, golden tickets deserving folks and really talented wooden mic folks. Twitter is almost ready.
The first episode of the popular singing competition saw fans show excitement while others were still reminiscing about the good ol' days (which is just last week) of Date My Family.
While most people still need to be won over, others enjoyed the first show and predicted that it will be flames.
We mean, just watch this nje..
Me englishing however coz I owe nobody good english 😂😂😂#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Ig6QjjGnIl— S E L B Y (@SelbySam_) July 8, 2018
Ohh mai girl fri end— Killa (@LUCKYMorig) July 8, 2018
... pic.twitter.com/Eye5VXwrPF
My crush...why?... pic.twitter.com/criD15FYqR— Killa (@LUCKYMorig) July 8, 2018
Claim her brah 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CRvwrDP83T— S E L B Y (@SelbySam_) July 8, 2018
July 8, 2018
I'm just waiting for wooden mic contestants 😂😂😂 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/vUg9K07Sy5— 💦P.A.T.T.Y💦 (@Zee46587868) July 8, 2018
Meanwhile the Date My Family withdrawal symptoms are playing with the other kids on Twitter. They are seriously having trouble accepting that their fave dating show is over.
why don't they just play Idols on it's channel and let us watch Date my family in peace 😕 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/r5e2hAMswt— 💦P.A.T.T.Y💦 (@Zee46587868) July 8, 2018
#IdolsSA rt if u think the idols are boring.....totally miss date my family. pic.twitter.com/wIP47fdHJp— DeeChedder (@ChedderDee) July 8, 2018
Who else is alrdy missing date my family#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/SuRT5noiPU— Tevin khoza (@tevinkhoza) July 8, 2018
I miss Date My Family 😑 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/HSMSWop0Ru— Matlhogonolo Mosii (@Matlhog60774936) July 8, 2018
Can we fast forward to the last minute of the finale please so Date my family can come back🙏🙏🙏 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/v43YKYmcXM— Zamanzima😍 (@Slindi_ZamaM) July 8, 2018
However, Idols SA fans are super excited for the season and don't have time for people who insist on raining on their parade.
So they told the other people to change the channel if they aren't happy!
So you guys are gonna complain and compare idols and Date my family every sunday???— Qhawekazi (@mandisa_ndaza) July 8, 2018
Change the channel!!!#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/pHaPnfUTDs