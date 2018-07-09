IN MEMES: Nonjabulo & Sibusiso's OPW gets a 10 from Twitter

Something always goes wrong at a wedding and tweeps have become accustomed to having something to mock on OPW, but Sunday’s wedding was so great, it even got a perfect ten from some fans.

The young couple, Nonjabulo and Sibusiso, had one of the cutest love stories ever. They ended up dating after Nonjabulo needed Sibusiso to pretend to her boyfriend to get rid of a suitor.

Initially, they also had to deal with the disapproval of their families who attend the same church. However, that didn't last long as both families are now happy and that radiated in the wedding plans.

Their wedding was just too beautiful!