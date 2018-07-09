IN MEMES: Nonjabulo & Sibusiso's OPW gets a 10 from Twitter
Something always goes wrong at a wedding and tweeps have become accustomed to having something to mock on OPW, but Sunday’s wedding was so great, it even got a perfect ten from some fans.
The young couple, Nonjabulo and Sibusiso, had one of the cutest love stories ever. They ended up dating after Nonjabulo needed Sibusiso to pretend to her boyfriend to get rid of a suitor.
Initially, they also had to deal with the disapproval of their families who attend the same church. However, that didn't last long as both families are now happy and that radiated in the wedding plans.
Their wedding was just too beautiful!
This is far the best wedding in 2018 😍😍😥 #OurPerfectWedding #OPWMzansi @OPWMzansi pic.twitter.com/AL4eeHlRHZ— vho don't care 💎👑 #22 (@TeeSherane) July 8, 2018
Bride's mother is gorgeous hlem #OPWMzansi pic.twitter.com/it7PTHb9mn— Brutus' Wife😊 (@Ketso_Kokie) July 8, 2018
Anyone wanna pretend with me ukuthi siyajola? Phela angeke wazi, maybe we might end up like today's couple nje! 😊 #OPW #OurPerfectWedding #OPWMzansi pic.twitter.com/lNbw8kQxen— Samke Mtshali (@SamkeloMtshali) July 8, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding is not complete if the mother doesnt cry or the bride, wishing the mother was there to see her in her gown. #OPWMzansi pic.twitter.com/N0TeRukhp7— Sibusiso (@nols91) July 8, 2018
If only I had the bride's confidence level... #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/TEv3qrJwvd— Khensani (@Khensani16x) July 8, 2018
Couples and meeting each other at church and/or while doing church things... #OPW #OPWMzansi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/WFa5NNXRD4— Lux (@luxster_08) July 8, 2018
#OPWMzansi Now that dress on her 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/K4tkBvSRaj— Amie 💞🔮💐 (@Amand_Radebe) July 8, 2018
Great wedding 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#OPWMzansi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/MIa3JeIahD— Lux (@luxster_08) July 8, 2018