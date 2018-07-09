Jackie Phamotse bags African Icon award amidst crimen injuria charges against her

Jackie Phamotse has been recognised for contribution to literature in Africa by the African Icon Awards in Lagos, Nigeria and will accept the award for Literary Icon of the Year for 2018, in the midst of the ongoing court case against her.

Jackie, who is the author of Bare, is one of the seven winners selected annually by the board of the governing council of the prestigious awards.

"I am deeply honored and it came at a perfect time. My work is my pride and this will give any girl in Africa hope that anything is possible. Even in bad times we can still stand and keep following our course. I am extremely proud to be recognised in Nigeria as an icon! It’s been a tough journey but worth it. I stand for many women, old and young and this is my way to carry on with Mama Winnie Mandela’s legacy," Jackie told TshisaLIVE.

While the recognition calls for celebration, back at home Jackie has been slapped with crimen injuria charges laid against her by business moguls Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo.