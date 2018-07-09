Justin Bieber is engaged, Twitter goes cray
US media are reporting that Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey Baldwin on Saturday night.
TMZ is reporting the proposal happened at a resort in the Bahamas. It's believed Bieber's security team asked people to put away their phones as "something special" was about to happen and that's when he popped the question in front of everyone.
The couple rekindled their romance a month ago and have been spotted looking cosy.
Eonline reports that even though Hailey was surprised, she said yes because she knows "he is the one."
Meanwhile Twitter went crazy.
I still can’t believe that THE Justin Bieber is engaged. We really went through everything with him; the rise of his career, when everyone called him gay, when everyone hated him, when he made an iconic comeback and was finally respected, and now this. I’m so emotional right now.— pia (@avenuesbizzIe) July 9, 2018
Justin Bieber might be engaged. I ask that you respect my privacy during this time as I mourn the loss of my future marriage.— WHITNEY YOUNG (@whitneyyoung) July 8, 2018
me showing up uninvited to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding pic.twitter.com/ItYpkuYIF2— Michael-Chase Strollo (@mcstrollo) July 9, 2018
“Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged”— alyssa (@aholder1999) July 9, 2018
Legit 13 year old me: pic.twitter.com/IcywreJs4a
Breaking news : Justin Bieber and Haley Bladwin reported to be engaged !1!1!1— evee (@singularixtae) July 9, 2018
Jimin : *sliding into Shawn’s DMs * pic.twitter.com/EAMf9YkJby