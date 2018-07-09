Justin Bieber is engaged, Twitter goes cray

US media are reporting that Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey Baldwin on Saturday night.

TMZ is reporting the proposal happened at a resort in the Bahamas. It's believed Bieber's security team asked people to put away their phones as "something special" was about to happen and that's when he popped the question in front of everyone.

The couple rekindled their romance a month ago and have been spotted looking cosy.

Eonline reports that even though Hailey was surprised, she said yes because she knows "he is the one."

Meanwhile Twitter went crazy.