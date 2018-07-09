TshisaLIVE

So, Beyoncé is finally coming to SA & obvs Mzansi has a wish list!

09 July 2018 - 13:18 By Chrizelda Kekana
A scene from The Carter's 'Apeshit' music video, which was shot in the Louvre, Paris.
Image: Beyonce/YouTube

The African ancestors have finally come through for us and helped Beyoncé and other really awesome superstars to locate Africa, particularly South Africa, on the map!

We've been asking (no, begging) for the original queen B to look our way with her world tours for years now.

And now thanks to the Global Citizen Festival and the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations B will be in Mzansi in December. What an entire mood.

Also, you know we have a wish list ready already?

*What? Don't judge! We've BEEN waiting for this woman!*

1. Just arrive. Please.

Truth is we'll all die if she cancels

2. Don't pull a Solange!

Like, even if your vocal cords rip, come to SA and mime away fam. You can't let us down! Not now.

3. Pull a Beydela (You know, like Beychella, but better)

We would love it if Solange made a surprise appearance.

4. The new skrrrr skrrrr sound should have less that five minutes of shine on that stage to be honest. 

We want the Dangerously In Love/ I AM Sasha Fierce/ Lemonade Beyoncé, okuuuuuur?

Okay!

5. Be the star of AKA's Beyoncé music video. LOL!

We mean Cassper is already going to be sharing the stage, so wouldn't it be nice if Bey did the right thing and had a cameo in AKA's Beyoncé vid?

