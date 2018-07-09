So, Beyoncé is finally coming to SA & obvs Mzansi has a wish list!

The African ancestors have finally come through for us and helped Beyoncé and other really awesome superstars to locate Africa, particularly South Africa, on the map!

We've been asking (no, begging) for the original queen B to look our way with her world tours for years now.

And now thanks to the Global Citizen Festival and the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations B will be in Mzansi in December. What an entire mood.

Also, you know we have a wish list ready already?

*What? Don't judge! We've BEEN waiting for this woman!*

1. Just arrive. Please.

Truth is we'll all die if she cancels