Zodwa: They couldn't judge my dress, because they didn't judge J.Lo for hers

Zodwa wore a dress that was inspired by a J.Lo red carpet look that she saw on the internet, then she messaged her designer and got it made for the occasion. Known for her sans panty stance, many weren't shocked at Zodwa's choice of dress.

The entertainer said she also realised that because she took her inspiration from the States people didn't know how to attack her because no one hated on J.Lo.

"People knew that they would be exposed if they came for me because in SA, it's okay for Beyoncé and Rihanna to be naked and be inspirational but Zodwa is trashy. They couldn't judge my dress because they didn't judge J.Lo for hers. It exposes people's double standards but my people know what I stand for. That's all that matters."