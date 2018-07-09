TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu's revealing 'black cut-out' dress inspired by J.Lo

09 July 2018 - 08:22 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zodwa Wabantu turned heads at the Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

There was no way that Zodwa Wabantu was going to attend the Durban July this weekend and not get tongues wagging. 

The daring entertainer rocked up at the prestigious event showing off major booty in a black lace and sequin number that showed off all her assets. 

Of course, the design of the dress left no space for underwear, which was in line with Zodwa's 'no panty' policy. 

It also appears that Zodwa and her designer drew inspiration from a dress J.Lo rocked at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. 

Of course, when Zodwa rocked up at the horse racing event she caused a complete frenzy that filtered onto social media. 

And she lapped up every bit of the attention. 

"I'm Life to any place, I can't sit down & act. I Live fully, it shows. King Zodwa Wabantu," she said.

Now, who do you think wore it best: Zodwa or J.Lo? 

We're also totally here for how cute Zodwa and her bae are. 

Zodwa Wabantu #VDJ 2018

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

X