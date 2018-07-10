TshisaLIVE

Cassper splurges big on diamond–encrusted Audemars Piguet watch

10 July 2018 - 06:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest blesses himself with an expensive watch. Because he can.
Cassper Nyovest blesses himself with an expensive watch. Because he can.
Image: Via Instagram

Despite being criticised for being a 'show-off', Cassper Nyovest continues to stunt his wealth in the face of his haters.  

While the rest of us are digging deep to fill our petrol tanks, Cass is out here spoiling himself as if it's Christmas. 

The rapper, who already has an impressive watch collection, added another flashy time piece to the cabinet. 

This time it's a custom-made diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet. 

The piece of bling was personally delivered to Cassper on Saturday by bespoke jewellery designers, Schofield and Co. 

A similar piece was valued at R475,698,46 on eBay. Of course, the price is hefty as it is customised and an exact price tag won't be found online.

Watches made by Audemars Piguet can range from anything between R200k up to R2-million. 

Levels, mchana. 

Here's a look at the flashy piece: 

