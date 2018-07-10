'I am in absolute awe of this little person,' says Suzelle DIY star on giving birth

Suzelle DIY and Tali Babes star, Julia Anastasopoulos, is over the moon after welcoming her little princess into the world over the weekend.

Julia revealed on social media on Monday evening that she gave birth to baby Zoe on Saturday.

She shared a picture of her newborn's tiny feet with a heartwarming caption about being in complete awe.

"She’s here! Our precious baby Zoe arrived on Saturday and we are completely in love. I don’t really have the words to describe the magic I am feeling except that I am in absolute awe of this little person. Thank you all for the love and wishes #babyzoe."

Julia and her hubby, Ari Kruger, announced that they were expecting their first child together in March.

Just weeks before their daughter made her grand entry into the world, Julia shared excitement about completing Zoe's nursery.