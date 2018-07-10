IN MEMES: The Queen's Diamond isn't just a villain, he's cray cray too!
Fans of The Queen are totes over watching Diamond verbally tear down Vuyiswa in every episode and they just need Jerry to hurry up and rescue her because Diamond is a psycho!
The emotional abuse The Queen's fave detective has endured over the past few days is too much for the viewers.
Since Diamond came back to take vengeance on Jerry and kidnapped Vuyiswa in the process, viewers have been praying for Vee's safe return but that hasn't happened yet despite all Jerry's efforts.
And, when Diamond shot Vuyiswa, fans thought it was all over and watched as Jerry grieved... however it turns out that Vee may still be breathing but Diamond has done a good job of killing her spirit.
Actually,i don't think i want to watch the queen this week..Vuyiswa and Diamond's scenes are just too much#TheQueenMzansi— Itu_S (@Itu_CENTS) July 10, 2018
Vuyiswa saphila? 😕 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/r8UOZGlgYw— Nomaswazi (@SwaziMakhubo) July 10, 2018
Diamond is cold lena#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/L1d2Y9hZJw— Bridgett Ramahlaku (@BridgyRams) July 9, 2018
Diamond is evil sies man... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pru3qGFXM3— Puli~Ghetto Girl (@girl_puli) July 9, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I think I've had just about enough of this Diamond and Vuyiswa, keng kanti @Connie_Ferguson why do you have to drag it for so long Tholukuthi they will only find Vuyiswa ka August!!! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7QzNBPgGU3— ApeMODE!!!🔥👹 (@FlexmunyboiiHD) July 9, 2018
The way Diamond fingered😂🔥 Vuyiswas wound #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/eHUv0uzf3m— Mkay_Balintulo (@BalintuloMkay) July 9, 2018
Diamond is the best. How is he doing all of this? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/wRuZCn9g8O— Ⓜ🅰N'S Dj Nokies✌ 🏴🏴🏴 (@Qhaman_Jim) July 9, 2018
Diamond is heartless yaz #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Zx40pu9qRh— Tshegofatso🙏 (@Tshego_mafetu) July 9, 2018
Yoh Diamond 🙆 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/UksVd6ZUyc— Mpho Rangwako (@Mpho_Rangwako) July 9, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Diamond is a real villain 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽 convincing pple that Vuyi is dead? Hai shame wht a character pic.twitter.com/Dk9M4mroVd— Azishe tsotsi🚬🚬 (@uzi_sithole) July 9, 2018
Diamond is pissing me— Mami Sammy 🔥 (@nkechi0202) July 9, 2018
Seeing Vuyiswa in so much pain hits home #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/O74Svklacz
Diamond Is Really Playing With Jerry's feelings hey. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/mroXedaIHP— Phomolo Molepe 🏀 (@stretch_bfent) July 9, 2018
Diamond character is a what we call a psychopath!Thank u to the writers for getting it right that hardcore criminals are mentally unstable!— InnerCityLink (@InnerCityLink) July 9, 2018
Props to the guy that plays character Diamond as well!! Damnnnn one person we all want to be caught but not exit the soapie #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9BdTNEWCP5