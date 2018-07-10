IN MEMES: The Queen's Diamond isn't just a villain, he's cray cray too!

Fans of The Queen are totes over watching Diamond verbally tear down Vuyiswa in every episode and they just need Jerry to hurry up and rescue her because Diamond is a psycho!

The emotional abuse The Queen's fave detective has endured over the past few days is too much for the viewers.

Since Diamond came back to take vengeance on Jerry and kidnapped Vuyiswa in the process, viewers have been praying for Vee's safe return but that hasn't happened yet despite all Jerry's efforts.

And, when Diamond shot Vuyiswa, fans thought it was all over and watched as Jerry grieved... however it turns out that Vee may still be breathing but Diamond has done a good job of killing her spirit.