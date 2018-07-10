Justin Bieber on engagement: My heart is completely & fully yours

Justin Bieber has broken his silence on his engagement to Hailey Baldwin, speaking out about how he is dedicated to be the best man he can be with her.

It was on Monday confirmed that he popped the question at a restaurant full of guests in the Bahamas.

He took to Instagram to confirm the news and pay tribute to his wife-to-be.

"So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."

He said he can't wait to make the best season of his life.

"It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!"

