SNAPS: Coldplay's Chris Martin went to visit Cassper at his crib

It was announced on Monday that big stars including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Oprah, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Pharrell and Tyler Perry (and more) would be heading to SA to take part in the Global Citizen Festival.

Of course there's a host of African stars that will also be joining the bill including Bonang Matheba, Cassper, Wizkid and D'banj.

Coldplay's Chris Martin is the curator of the festival, which rallies political, business and global leaders to make pledges to alleviate extreme poverty. Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, told TimesLIVE that a big factor in deciding to host the festival in South Africa this year was the Nelson Mandela centenary.

Chris Martin and Evans were in SA earlier this year to scout location and chat to artists, sponsors, politicians and business leaders.

After keeping the secret for a few months, Cassper posted pictures of himself with the Coldplay frontman.

"By the way, Chris Martin from Coldplay came to see me at my house the other day. He told me he loved the song Malome and would like to perform it with me one day."

