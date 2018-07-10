WATCH | Amanda du-Pont flaunts her rock & gets teary over engagement
Amanda du-Pont struggled to fight back tears as she shared a video flaunting her massive engagement ring with fans.
The actress' longtime beau, Shawn Rodriques pulled out all the stops when he popped the question on a secluded island in the Maldives. And, judging by the bling on Amanda's finger, he also spared no cost for his queen.
Shawn and Amanda have been living their best lives in island paradise as part of her 30th birthday celebrations.
He whisked her off for an island picnic where he got down on one knee and popped the question.
In the emotional video shared on Instagram Amanda described the engagement as a "dream come true".
Amanda thanked fans for the well wishes as she broke down over the proposal.
"Thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. We are very grateful. I love you @shawnrodriques and God has answered our prayers."
Here's a look at that fine piece of jewelry:
HONESTLY AND LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE💎💍 In shock I picked up my camera to Vlog right after the proposal...as I had been vlogging the trip for my youtube channel. But clearly I had no idea what I was doing and just broke down in tears😭 It’s ok to be vulnerable ❤️ I’m only human, this proposal touched me so deep. Thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. We are very grateful🙏🏽 I love you @shawnrodriques and God has answered our prayers🙏🏽
And look at the romantic picnic Shawn arranged.