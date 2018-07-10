WATCH | Amanda du-Pont flaunts her rock & gets teary over engagement

Amanda du-Pont struggled to fight back tears as she shared a video flaunting her massive engagement ring with fans.

The actress' longtime beau, Shawn Rodriques pulled out all the stops when he popped the question on a secluded island in the Maldives. And, judging by the bling on Amanda's finger, he also spared no cost for his queen.

Shawn and Amanda have been living their best lives in island paradise as part of her 30th birthday celebrations.

He whisked her off for an island picnic where he got down on one knee and popped the question.