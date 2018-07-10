TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Amanda du-Pont flaunts her rock & gets teary over engagement

10 July 2018 - 13:36 By Karishma Thakurdin
Amanda du-Pont and Shawn Rodriques have taken their romance to the next step.
Image: Via Instagram

Amanda du-Pont struggled to fight back tears as she shared a video flaunting her massive engagement ring with fans. 

The actress' longtime beau, Shawn Rodriques pulled out all the stops when he popped the question on a secluded island in the Maldives. And, judging by the bling on Amanda's finger, he also spared no cost for his queen. 

Shawn and Amanda have been living their best lives in island paradise as part of her 30th birthday celebrations. 

He whisked her off for an island picnic where he got down on one knee and popped the question. 

Issa fiancé | Amanda du-Pont's bae sweeps her off her feet with island proposal

This is one of the most beautiful proposals we've ever seen!
6 hours ago

In the emotional video shared on Instagram Amanda described the engagement as a "dream come true". 

Amanda thanked fans for the well wishes as she broke down over the proposal. 

"Thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. We are very grateful. I love you @shawnrodriques and God has answered our prayers." 

Here's a look at that fine piece of jewelry: 

And look at the romantic picnic Shawn arranged. 

