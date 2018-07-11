TshisaLIVE

Did AKA just weigh in on Emtee's 'stage collapse'?

11 July 2018 - 12:27 By Karishma Thakurdin
AKA is here to remind people that celebs are human first.
AKA is here to remind people that celebs are human first.
Image: Blaq Smith

Just days after Emtee dominated headlines when he fell on stage during a performance over the weekend, AKA has come out to speak about how stressful being a celebrity can get. 

Videos of the rapper falling on stage went viral on Sunday night, with speculation about what caused him to fall rife. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Emtee has since denied that it was anything more than a fall and claimed to have not "had a drink in seven years." 

Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years

Emtee has said it was a wire that made him trip and fall.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

In a thread of tweets, AKA told fans that being in the spotlight came with an incredible amount of pressure. Even though AKA did not mention Emtee's name he spoke about a video that alluded to the fiasco. 

"Being a celebrity is stressful. You on the job 24/7 365. No days off ... until you fall off ... and then you miss it. What a crazy concept." 

AKA went on to tell fans that celebrities were also human and have issues just like everyone else. 

DJ Sbu gives Emtee some words of encouragement

DJ Sbu advises Emtee to dust himself off.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Saudi stands up for Emtee: I'm sorry you had to see that, but he's okay

Saudi was right there with Emtee on stage when he "collapsed".
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper's response to this fan about AKA is helluva spicy

Wanna mess with him? Think again.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse' TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS: Coldplay's Chris Martin went to visit Cassper at his crib TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  5. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X