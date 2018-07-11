Did AKA just weigh in on Emtee's 'stage collapse'?
Just days after Emtee dominated headlines when he fell on stage during a performance over the weekend, AKA has come out to speak about how stressful being a celebrity can get.
Videos of the rapper falling on stage went viral on Sunday night, with speculation about what caused him to fall rife. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Emtee has since denied that it was anything more than a fall and claimed to have not "had a drink in seven years."
In a thread of tweets, AKA told fans that being in the spotlight came with an incredible amount of pressure. Even though AKA did not mention Emtee's name he spoke about a video that alluded to the fiasco.
"Being a celebrity is stressful. You on the job 24/7 365. No days off ... until you fall off ... and then you miss it. What a crazy concept."
AKA went on to tell fans that celebrities were also human and have issues just like everyone else.
Are celebrities still even “people”?? Because if they are .... shouldn’t they be just as messed up as the next person?— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2018
The other day a young man asked me if he could tie my shoelaces ... this Idol worship shit gotta stop.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2018
People watch that video and say, look at how unprofessional this guy is ... I look at it and say, damn ... this guy is under a lot of pressure.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2018