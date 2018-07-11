TshisaLIVE

DJ Sbu gives Emtee some words of encouragement

Sbu has encouraged Emtee not to give in to the pressure of fame after 'stage fall'.

11 July 2018 - 10:36 By Karishma Thakurdin
DJ Sbu has some advice for Emtee.
DJ Sbu has some advice for Emtee.
Image: Via Instagram

DJ Sbu who has been in the showbiz world for more than a decade knows all about the pressure, and has some words of wisdom to share with young rapper Emtee. 

Emtee has become a topic of discussion ever since videos of him falling on stage last weekend went viral. Fans and celebrities have since expressed concern over Emtee, and the lifestyle choices that he has apparently made since bursting into the spotlight. 

There has been widespread speculation that Emtee seemed intoxicated in the video, which may have caused the fall, but he has since denied the claims. 

Taking to Instagram, DJ Sbu shared a video of Emtee and advised him to keep his chin up. 

"We all make mistakes. You have sons to live for. I know fame is not an easy thing to deal with. Use this as an opportunity to change your life. You are a King. Rise young soldier." 

Emtee told TshisaLIVE that he was "doing great" and that there was nothing more to the fall. 

"I'm doing great. Absolutely fine. I just fell. The security was worried so they took me backstage. The stage was very small and I had to watch my step. It must've been a wire that made me fall because I wouldn't have just fallen out of the blue."

Emtee's friend Saudi said they would make more of an effort to prioritise taking care of their health. 

Saudi stands up for Emtee: I'm sorry you had to see that, but he's okay

Saudi was right there with Emtee on stage when he "collapsed".
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Cassper's response to this fan about AKA is helluva spicy

Wanna mess with him? Think again.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

SNAPS | Ciara & Russell Wilson vacay in the Mother City

Ciara and Russell Wilson are enjoying Cape Town.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse' TshisaLIVE
  2. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  4. Concern for Emtee as musician 'collapses' on stage TshisaLIVE
  5. Beyoncé is coming to South Africa - report TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows plane crash in Pretoria that left 1 dead, 19 injured
Tshwane project helps homeless heroin addicts practise safe drug use
X