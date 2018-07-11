TshisaLIVE

Samro fires Arthur Mafokate from board over 'undesirable publicity'

11 July 2018 - 12:23 By Jessica Levitt
Arthur Mafokate said he did not know about the decision by Samro.
The South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has fired musician Arthur Mafokate from its board claiming that the court case involving Mafokate and his ex-girlfriend Busisiwe Twala has "continued to attract undesirable, and quite frankly worrying publicity, which has also caused serious harm to the public perception of the organisation."

Mafokate was charged with assault after allegedly being involved in an altercation with Twala last year. He laid a counter-year charge of assault and both cases are currently being heard in court.

On social media Mafokate claimed he didn't know about the decision and commented on a post about the news that "wow, did I miss something?"

He later called the decision "sad."

Twala has repeatedly called him out on social media about the alleged incident and Mafokate on Tuesday said it was a matter for the courts.

He told Sowetan that he has been on contact with his lawyer about the decision by Samro.

"One can only suspect that there is more to this, than meets the eye. I have been a law-abiding member of the Samro board who is entirely free of shenanigans. I will wait to be informed and advise my lawyer about it [and] then take it from there."

