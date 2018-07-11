TshisaLIVE

South African actress Phumzile Sitole bags role in Orange Is The New Black

Talk about levels!

11 July 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
South African born actress Phumzile Sitole has been cast in Orange Is The New Black as Akers.
Image: Via Twitter/PhumzileSitole

If there was ever a doubt about South Africa slowly taking over the international stage, when Mzansi born Phumzile Sitole bagged a role on Orange Is The New Black, she shattered all the naysayers.

The female jail themed Netflix series has a stellar cast and is coming back for the sixth season.

Phumzile will play the role of Antoinetta 'Akers' Kerson and will appear in nine episodes premiering on July 27.

Phumzile obtained her BA in Theatre and Performance at the University of Cape Town and went on to get her Master of Fine Arts in Theatre at Columbia University in New York.

She has acted in stage plays but is known for her TV and film roles as Rethabile Mothobi in Rights of Passage here in Mzansi and Sharise on CBS show The Good Fight.

Twitter broke into a celebration at the announcement with fellow actresses including Nomzamo Mbatha and Kgomotso Christopher giving her props.

"Sis Kgomotso, there from the start for me and my journey. Thank you for the love and support. We follow your lead," Phumzile to Kgomotso replied on Twitter.

Halala wena girl!

Ksa'zobaLIT indeed!

TshisaLIVE
