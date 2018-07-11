South African actress Phumzile Sitole bags role in Orange Is The New Black
Talk about levels!
If there was ever a doubt about South Africa slowly taking over the international stage, when Mzansi born Phumzile Sitole bagged a role on Orange Is The New Black, she shattered all the naysayers.
The female jail themed Netflix series has a stellar cast and is coming back for the sixth season.
Phumzile will play the role of Antoinetta 'Akers' Kerson and will appear in nine episodes premiering on July 27.
This is not home. Welcome to Max, July 27. pic.twitter.com/7ljAGROqCM— Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) July 9, 2018
Phumzile obtained her BA in Theatre and Performance at the University of Cape Town and went on to get her Master of Fine Arts in Theatre at Columbia University in New York.
She has acted in stage plays but is known for her TV and film roles as Rethabile Mothobi in Rights of Passage here in Mzansi and Sharise on CBS show The Good Fight.
Twitter broke into a celebration at the announcement with fellow actresses including Nomzamo Mbatha and Kgomotso Christopher giving her props.
"Sis Kgomotso, there from the start for me and my journey. Thank you for the love and support. We follow your lead," Phumzile to Kgomotso replied on Twitter.
Yep. Same lady✊. She had her sights set for the US when she gratuated in SA a few years ago. Raised money to get a Masters Degree there & went guns blazing...it's paid off. So happy for her. Deserved🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/TLLlV8pbKS— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) July 9, 2018
We have no doubt, you will shine. As you have from the get go!! Not easy to break in to the USA. But you did it your way. Talent. Hard work. Training & keeping the faith💖 https://t.co/HTxbnvNc4m— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) July 9, 2018
Phumiiiii !!!! I’m so damn happy for you and so proud dude!!! Wow @phumzilesitole ... watching your journey unfold has been so profoundly inspiring !!! KEEP GOING QUEEN! Keep going! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #OITNB #SATalent https://t.co/39NZHXYHIx— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) July 10, 2018
excitement got me talking in tongues!!!Ribabadoshingabaa!!!After nearly a YEAR of keeping this secret,I’m so proud to tell the WORLD that my Best friend @phumzilesitole is staring in the new season of ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK!!!🍊🍊🔥🔥🧡🧡MY GIRL IS ON A SERIES ON @netflix YALL!! pic.twitter.com/XzXBsPUOG6— BATUK MUSIC (@BATUKMUSICA) July 9, 2018
Orange Is The New Black🙌🏾 @phumzilesitole 🥇 pic.twitter.com/oPptwb3v7n— Black Femininja (@BlackNemz) July 9, 2018
Halala wena girl!
Ksa'zobaLIT indeed!