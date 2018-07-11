South African actress Phumzile Sitole bags role in Orange Is The New Black

If there was ever a doubt about South Africa slowly taking over the international stage, when Mzansi born Phumzile Sitole bagged a role on Orange Is The New Black, she shattered all the naysayers.

The female jail themed Netflix series has a stellar cast and is coming back for the sixth season.

Phumzile will play the role of Antoinetta 'Akers' Kerson and will appear in nine episodes premiering on July 27.