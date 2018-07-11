TshisaLIVE

Twitter gives #ProjectRunWaySA the thumbs up

11 July 2018 - 10:33 By Karishma Thakurdin
Gert-Johan Coetzee and Lerato Kganyago take the helm on Project Runway SA.
Gert-Johan Coetzee and Lerato Kganyago take the helm on Project Runway SA.
Image: Supplied

Judging by the frenzy on Twitter, Project Runway SA is hands-down a winner with viewers, as viewers filled the social media platform with praise for the show on Tuesday night. 

The reality show focuses on the journey of 12 fashion designers competing against each other for the prize to showcase their designs at Paris Fashion Week 2019, as well as, in Edgars stores for three months. 

The show is hosted by Lerato Kganyago and contestants will be mentored by Gert- Johan Coetzee. 

Within minutes after the show aired on Mzansi Magic last night, it quickly made its way onto the Twitter trends list. 

Tweeps loved the show and had a steady stream of memes to express their views: 

Next Mission Alert | Mshoza wants to fill up stadiums just like MaBrrr!

Mshoza wants to follow in Brenda Fassie's footsteps and fill up a stadium!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Cassper splurges big on diamond–encrusted Audemars Piguet watch

Cassper Nyovest flexes with that gaup.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper's response to this fan about AKA is helluva spicy

Wanna mess with him? Think again.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Saudi stands up for Emtee: I'm sorry you had to see that, but he's okay

Saudi was right there with Emtee on stage when he "collapsed".
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse' TshisaLIVE
  2. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  4. Concern for Emtee as musician 'collapses' on stage TshisaLIVE
  5. Beyoncé is coming to South Africa - report TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows plane crash in Pretoria that left 1 dead, 19 injured
Tshwane project helps homeless heroin addicts practise safe drug use
X