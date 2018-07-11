Twitter gives #ProjectRunWaySA the thumbs up

Judging by the frenzy on Twitter, Project Runway SA is hands-down a winner with viewers, as viewers filled the social media platform with praise for the show on Tuesday night.

The reality show focuses on the journey of 12 fashion designers competing against each other for the prize to showcase their designs at Paris Fashion Week 2019, as well as, in Edgars stores for three months.

The show is hosted by Lerato Kganyago and contestants will be mentored by Gert- Johan Coetzee.

Within minutes after the show aired on Mzansi Magic last night, it quickly made its way onto the Twitter trends list.

Tweeps loved the show and had a steady stream of memes to express their views: