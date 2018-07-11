Twitter gives #ProjectRunWaySA the thumbs up
Judging by the frenzy on Twitter, Project Runway SA is hands-down a winner with viewers, as viewers filled the social media platform with praise for the show on Tuesday night.
The reality show focuses on the journey of 12 fashion designers competing against each other for the prize to showcase their designs at Paris Fashion Week 2019, as well as, in Edgars stores for three months.
The show is hosted by Lerato Kganyago and contestants will be mentored by Gert- Johan Coetzee.
Within minutes after the show aired on Mzansi Magic last night, it quickly made its way onto the Twitter trends list.
Tweeps loved the show and had a steady stream of memes to express their views:
You know why @gertjohan is a great mentor on @ProjectRunwaySA? Because to be successful in fashion you also need to know about business and brand. Not just design. Gert has mastered these elements. #ProjectRunwaySA— IG & SC: @roxyburger (@roxyburger) July 10, 2018
If you think I'm going to watch #ProjectRunwaySA and #BehindTheStory at the same time, then you absolutely right!!!! pic.twitter.com/ynD5mmSp1m— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) July 10, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA it's that time heh!!😁😀 pic.twitter.com/AKfDLXhCxZ— Dark Diindii🍫🍫 (@Thapz_Mpete) July 10, 2018
Dear God, I will work hard so next year I can join #ProjectRunwaySA as one of the designers 🙏Amen🙏— Success 👑👖🎒👗 (@NangamsoTolashe) July 10, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA I've been waiting pic.twitter.com/vVn5c5fQUx— IG:thukelaseamoney (@thukelaseamoney) July 10, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA— UnapologeticallyMe🔥 (@Retshegofadicoe) July 10, 2018
This is such a breath of fresh air pic.twitter.com/bkxwRglDA3
Ive probably watched every single season of #ProjectRunway so I’m quite stoked to see how our version turns out. I’m enjoying the designers’ personalities thus far. Now to see their work. 💪🏾 #ProjectRunwaySA— Boity Thulo (@Boity) July 10, 2018