Call Madea or the ambulance! The Queen's Brutus almost died
You know that soapies are not often like real life, right? But, eish, now here's something most of us can relate to: The Queen's Brutus almost died because he loves food.
All the trouble started earlier this week when one of the show's characters Goodness convinced another person to poison Shaka's family. It was messy, with fans speculating who would be the first to fall victim to the evil plot.
Meanwhile, Brutus, played by actor Themba Ndaba, was chowing lekker when he was told on Wednesday night's episode that the food he was going in on was poisoned.
Yoh! He spat that food out faster than the Gautrain out of Park Station. And the internet was howling in response.
Brutus & food 😂 he will be the 1st person to die of poison #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IineVt8t7x— mikovhe Ya Tshilidzi (@theeblessedBae) July 11, 2018
Brutus ur love of food will kill you ehhhh uuuuh shame 😂😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/erVaXKFTVe— Tina (@nigglet4va) July 11, 2018
Brutus Made My Night Guys pic.twitter.com/A1F3V0JrGM
A very rare picture of Brutus #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/QYlF46d5An— Kobe❤❤ (@ke_Neotjie) July 11, 2018
"Ngiyafa!!!!!"😂😂😂😂😂😂 Brutus is life #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/JmTJHjVsg4— nKINGa👑 (@SirBenedictNene) July 11, 2018
Luckily his nephews were there to help save the day.
Haha that Klap By Shaka 😏😏😁😁 That Was A Life Saving Clap 😁😁 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/jU6ZImsvo3— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) July 11, 2018
The way Shaka hit Brutus.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3X4MxnG02G— THEOPHILUS (@ThaboSimango_) July 11, 2018
Shaka beating Brutus at the back jerrrrrrr
Poison e ntshiwa ka go bethwa😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SEGFwtTfGi
The way Shaka beat the back of his uncle's back cracked me the hell up #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/fmWndXFLjh— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) July 11, 2018
😂😂😂😂 just hitting rewind the part were shaka keeps hitting baba umcane on the back #TheQueenMzansi 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IuEdo3bUbI— Bhambatha (@londiwondi) July 11, 2018
We can't wait to hear the legendary comments Brutus is going to come up with when he finally comes out of hospital.