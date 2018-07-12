TshisaLIVE

Call Madea or the ambulance! The Queen's Brutus almost died

12 July 2018 - 10:21 By Kyle Zeeman
The Queen's Brutus had to be rescued after eating poisoned food.
The Queen's Brutus had to be rescued after eating poisoned food.
Image: Via YouTube/ The Queen

You know that soapies are not often like real life, right? But, eish, now here's something most of us can relate to: The Queen's Brutus almost died because he loves food.

All the trouble started earlier this week when one of the show's characters Goodness convinced another person to poison Shaka's family. It was messy, with fans speculating who would be the first to fall victim to the evil plot.

Meanwhile, Brutus, played by actor Themba Ndaba, was chowing lekker when he was told on Wednesday night's episode that the food he was going in on was poisoned. 

Yoh! He spat that food out faster than the Gautrain out of Park Station. And the internet was howling in response.

Luckily his nephews were there to help save the day.

We can't wait to hear the legendary comments Brutus is going to come up with when he finally comes out of hospital.

