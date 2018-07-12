Candice Swanepoel gatvol of body shamers
Candice Swanepoel has hit back at body shamers who mocked her for her post-preggers body, by telling them to check themselves before coming at her for her belly.
The star caught some heat from people on social media after she was snapped on the beach in a bikini.
The star gave birth to a baby boy just 12 days ago and, taking to social media, she slammed those who thought she should have shed the weight by now.
Posting a picture of herself in a bikini, she wrote: "This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it… check yourself."
She said society could be so cruel sometimes and she was not going to apologise for having some fun on the beach.
"Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days. I am not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy, I am proud actually. I carried my son for nine months in there, I think I've earned the right to have a little tummy... let me enjoy the beach in peace, please."
Candice carried on the sermon a few minutes later, telling the world that she ain't about to hide her bump to make other people comfortable.
"I don't have to hide my stomach just because people have unrealistic standards of women. We create life... What can you do?" she wrote, before telling women to be kind to each other.