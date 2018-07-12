Candice Swanepoel gatvol of body shamers

Candice Swanepoel has hit back at body shamers who mocked her for her post-preggers body, by telling them to check themselves before coming at her for her belly.

The star caught some heat from people on social media after she was snapped on the beach in a bikini.

The star gave birth to a baby boy just 12 days ago and, taking to social media, she slammed those who thought she should have shed the weight by now.

Posting a picture of herself in a bikini, she wrote: "This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it… check yourself."