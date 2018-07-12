TshisaLIVE

Cardi B & Offset announce baby Kulture's arrival - the net goes cray!

12 July 2018 - 10:12 By Chrizelda Kekana
cardi B and Offset have announced the arrival of their baby girl.
Image: Via Instagram

Hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their baby girl, who they have named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker gave birth on July 7, but only announced the news via Instagram four days later. Kulture is the  25-year-old's first baby but is the fourth baby for her father Offset.

Both Offset and Cardi's Instagram was flooded with congratulatory messages after the announcement was made.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Of course Twitter lost their minds after hearing the baby's name, but Cardi B was ready for that reaction, fam.

See, Cardi B and Offset's real names aren't just your average Joe and Sarah... nah! 

They are named Belcalis Marlenis Almanza and Kiari Kendrell Cephus respectively.

*reads that again slowly, because wow*

We are sure you now understand why, uhm, lil Kulture couldn't just be lil Sarah.

Twitter was still shook by the name though...

And because Cardi is extra like that... There's a song for the Kulture! Okuuuuuuuur?

