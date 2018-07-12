Cardi B & Offset announce baby Kulture's arrival - the net goes cray!
Hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their baby girl, who they have named Kulture Kiari Cephus.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker gave birth on July 7, but only announced the news via Instagram four days later. Kulture is the 25-year-old's first baby but is the fourth baby for her father Offset.
Both Offset and Cardi's Instagram was flooded with congratulatory messages after the announcement was made.
Of course Twitter lost their minds after hearing the baby's name, but Cardi B was ready for that reaction, fam.
See, Cardi B and Offset's real names aren't just your average Joe and Sarah... nah!
They are named Belcalis Marlenis Almanza and Kiari Kendrell Cephus respectively.
*reads that again slowly, because wow*
We are sure you now understand why, uhm, lil Kulture couldn't just be lil Sarah.
Kulture ❤️❤️anything else woulda been basic 💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️Okrrrrr— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2018
Twitter was still shook by the name though...
Imagine saying “Kulture Kiari Cephus” three times in the mirror and Offset pull up to your room like pic.twitter.com/EmMpnIFjxC— ♕Jon (@Theteflonjon_43) July 11, 2018
Lissen, Cardi B's name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanza and Offset's name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, they couldn't just name their baby Jennifer.— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) July 11, 2018
I'm here for extra spicy, Hogwarts spell-ass names. Welcome to the world, Kulture!
Cardi B and Offset really named they baby “Kulture” pic.twitter.com/mvlYuyzevV— living legend 🏟 (@NicoSZN) July 11, 2018
Celebrity Kids Names:— Na’👠 (@NakiraChalon) July 11, 2018
Kulture
North
Chicago
Stormi
Blue
Saint
Royalty
True
Dream
King Cairo
Sir
Rumi pic.twitter.com/4BBDhoCMO1