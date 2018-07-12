Cardi B & Offset announce baby Kulture's arrival - the net goes cray!

Hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their baby girl, who they have named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker gave birth on July 7, but only announced the news via Instagram four days later. Kulture is the 25-year-old's first baby but is the fourth baby for her father Offset.

Both Offset and Cardi's Instagram was flooded with congratulatory messages after the announcement was made.