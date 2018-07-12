Finally! Uyang'thanda Na? is back and Twitter is mad excited!
Also, Moshe Ndiki is still the Chuck Norris of this crusher/crushee business!
Mzansi realised they didn't know how much they missed Uyang'thanda Na? until it returned to their screens last night but you only need a quick scan on Twitter to understand why that is.
The dating show helps many people suffering from gwababa to face their crushes and ask if they would consider dating them. Or even better, if the feeling is mutual for them.
Twitter's fave, Moshe Ndiki, is the host of the show and the beginning of season three made Mzansi wish the show could go on longer.
Why?
Because it looks like it’s going to be a very litty situation every Wednesday!
This was also us when the show began:
Season 3 of #Uyangthandana has began. Let's💃💃 pic.twitter.com/Q1vjcGLF8G— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) July 11, 2018
All for good reason because just a few minutes into the show, we already had a bucketload of memes filling up the timeline like Cassper Nyovest fills up stadiums!
When Moshe Ndiki said "56 million people in South Africa and you're still single" i felt it hard. #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/3bGjjjq02f— Papisee (@ZINE_RSA) July 11, 2018
#UyangthandaNa I'm just here for Moshe's laugh and commentary! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xPZYqoKj0p— Akay Agulhas (@AkayAgulhas) July 11, 2018
Dude is 23 😨 haibo yesses im 15😤 #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/k2L2X0dfUC— Motaung Wa Ramokhele (@Mathabo__M) July 11, 2018
Dude is applying to be a second boyfriend 😂😂 bawo 🙆♀️😂 #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/bEX8XRRsTV— L O R E T T A 👑 (@Loretta_S3go) July 11, 2018
#UyangthandaNa Tebatso is a man of faith. pic.twitter.com/rhQRk8V36U— Carolinah (@Carol29374818) July 11, 2018
#UyangthandaNa— @NdiisaAlicia👑 (@NdiisaAlicia) July 11, 2018
"What are the requirements for someone to become your second boyfriend " 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VNDFRSpv96
#UyangthandaNa— 28 July🎊 (@OlwethuMakopeni) July 11, 2018
"I still love you as my friend" pic.twitter.com/I9WVbIp3o8
Ke bao bo December stocko next week.😅 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/XTYO9HHfE1— Motaung Wa Ramokhele (@Mathabo__M) July 11, 2018
But i think Tebatso is Aiming too high With Lebo😢😢😒😒 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/zAZVrwCeEp— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) July 11, 2018
If Tebatso was active on social media, he would have known he is setting himself up for failure.— IssA sanda (@pseudonym_0) July 11, 2018
But ke, we know these people that think not being active on social media is a PhD in maturity.
See your life?#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/nQABiHIMTi
When she said he must be light skined... moghel, you are cream-white.#UyangthandaNa #Movate pic.twitter.com/3AYcxTQDTm— Tebogo Kekana (@TebogoKK) July 11, 2018
#Uyangthandana But what kind of foundation is this girl wearing 😩 pic.twitter.com/TGTlM8teVA— Nomfundo Silima (@nomfyslim) July 11, 2018
The answer is already No my brother🤣🤣 #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/5uOuAVEfNB— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) July 11, 2018