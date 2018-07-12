TshisaLIVE

Finally! Uyang'thanda Na? is back and Twitter is mad excited!

Also, Moshe Ndiki is still the Chuck Norris of this crusher/crushee business!

12 July 2018 - 13:15 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshe Ndiki is back as the host of Uyangthanda Na?
Moshe Ndiki is back as the host of Uyangthanda Na?
Image: Via Instagram

Mzansi realised they didn't know how much they missed Uyang'thanda Na? until it returned to their screens last night but you only need a quick scan on Twitter to understand why that is.

The dating show helps many people suffering from gwababa to face their crushes and ask if they would consider dating them. Or even better, if the feeling is mutual for them.

Twitter's fave, Moshe Ndiki, is the host of the show and the beginning of season three made Mzansi wish the show could go on longer.

Why?

Because it looks like it’s going to be a very litty situation every Wednesday!

This was also us when the show began:

All for good reason because just a few minutes into the show, we already had a bucketload of memes filling up the timeline like Cassper Nyovest fills up stadiums!

Did AKA just weigh in on Emtee's 'stage collapse'?

AKA has seemingly weighed in on the Emtee fiasco.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Siv Ngesi's mom 'upset' he fought gun-wielding thieves

Siv Ngesi and his friends were held at gunpoint in Joburg.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Ntsiki on Global Citizen Festival: It'll show you South Africans grovelling

"Oprah Winfrey is a white creation."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Sbu gives Emtee some words of encouragement

DJ Sbu advises Emtee to dust himself off.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse' TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS: Coldplay's Chris Martin went to visit Cassper at his crib TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  5. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X