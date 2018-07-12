Finally! Uyang'thanda Na? is back and Twitter is mad excited!

Mzansi realised they didn't know how much they missed Uyang'thanda Na? until it returned to their screens last night but you only need a quick scan on Twitter to understand why that is.

The dating show helps many people suffering from gwababa to face their crushes and ask if they would consider dating them. Or even better, if the feeling is mutual for them.

Twitter's fave, Moshe Ndiki, is the host of the show and the beginning of season three made Mzansi wish the show could go on longer.

Why?

Because it looks like it’s going to be a very litty situation every Wednesday!

This was also us when the show began: