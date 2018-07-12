IN MEMES | Twitter can't deal with Kwaito's dumb reaction to everything!
You can watch a person act irrationally once or twice, but after several times it just get plain annoying. And that is how Skeem Saam fans feel about Kwaito's recent behaviour - they are totes over him.
Granted, Kwaito (played by Clement Maosa) has been going through the most recently on the show. However, viewers of the popular soapie can't deal with his stupidity and tendency to act irrationally in response to every little thing.
Because of Kwaito's "stupid" actions, Katlego and Pretty almost died at the hands of Alexos. And now there might be another baddie in town, all thanks to Kwaito and his inability to chill.
The fact that he's turning out to be a pathological liar isn't helping his case either!
Twitter couldn't stand it!
#SKEEMSAAM me when Kwaito got the message pic.twitter.com/oKEi7SQGAs— Sizwe Letanta (@sizwe_palo) July 11, 2018
There goes Kwaito again...ahhhhh nna o mpaletxe😭😭😭😭😭#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/hhsVj2ntQq— Joséph Ntlema® (@Joseph_Ntlema) July 11, 2018
What if Lelo sent that message to scare Kwaito and make his life a miserable hell again🤔🤔🤔🤔#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/yvdWeDNlp2— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) July 11, 2018
Why is kwaito always lying?? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/nKiIsNzprr— 🎇🎇Supernova🎆🎆 (@_iamPhilley_) July 11, 2018
However, in other lighter news, Skeem Saam viewers are delighted to have their favourite father and son duo back on their screens.
Leshole and Big Boy were really missed in these streets and there are memes to show it.
#SkeemSaam— Divergent The EP (@MaxVRSA) July 11, 2018
The way Big Boy shut down Leshole for asking him about getting a woman... 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5BzonRl53s
Leshole&Bigboy I just 👇 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/zfTPR4lvrH— Gandi_Rabalao (@rabalao_g) July 11, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Zamani Mbatha (@Donald_leng) July 11, 2018
Leshole is is looking for a step mom😹😸😹 pic.twitter.com/uVCSbkupC6