IN MEMES | Twitter can't deal with Kwaito's dumb reaction to everything!

12 July 2018 - 10:25 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skeem Saam fans are just over Kwaito's stupid reactions to the mysterious text messages he gets.
Image: Via YouTube

You can watch a person act irrationally once or twice, but after several times it just get plain annoying.  And that is how Skeem Saam fans feel about Kwaito's recent behaviour -  they are totes over him.

Granted, Kwaito (played by Clement Maosa) has been going through the most recently on the show. However, viewers of the popular soapie can't deal with his stupidity and tendency to act irrationally in response to every little thing.

Because of Kwaito's "stupid" actions, Katlego and Pretty almost died at the hands of Alexos. And now there might be another baddie in town, all thanks to Kwaito and his inability to chill.

The fact that he's turning out to be a pathological liar isn't helping his case either!

Twitter couldn't stand it!

However, in other lighter news, Skeem Saam viewers are delighted to have their favourite father and son duo back on their screens.

Leshole and Big Boy were really missed in these streets and there are memes to show it.

