Masechaba on split from hubby: 'Sometimes, the best thing to do is the hardest'

Masechaba has kept some of the pictures she posted with Vusi on her social media accounts and claimed the pair would continue to "remain friends and fantastic parents" to their children.

Masechaba then shared a few nuggets of wisdom about relationships, encouraging those who feel like they are "running on empty" to not stay in a relationship that no longer serves them.

"So many people remain in relationships that no longer serve them because they are afraid of what people are going to say. Afraid of what it’s going to do to the kids. Often, people keep up pretenses because of the fear to be seen as failures or to lose credibility. We forget that the best gift you can give to the world and yourself is your happiness. Your truth."

She ended her message by saying that the only people who would be upset with those speaking their truth are those living a lie.