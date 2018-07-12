TshisaLIVE

Masechaba on split from hubby: 'Sometimes, the best thing to do is the hardest'

12 July 2018 - 10:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Masechaba Ndlovu says that often women stay in relationships that end up hurting them.
Masechaba Ndlovu says that often women stay in relationships that end up hurting them.
Image: Jackie Clausen

TV and Metro FM radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu has separated from her estranged hubby Vusi, calling it one of the hardest decisions she has ever had to make.

The star made the announcement to fans in a social media post late on Wednesday evening.

"I’ve taken the very painful decision of separating from my husband, the love of my life, the man of my dreams. My ride or die," she wrote, before explaining that: "Sometimes in life, the best thing you can do is the hardest thing you’ve ever done."

Some moments are worth a million selfies.❤️

A post shared by Masechaba Ndlovu 🇿🇦 (@masechabandlovu) on

Masechaba has kept some of the pictures she posted with Vusi on her social media accounts and claimed the pair would continue to "remain friends and fantastic parents" to their children. 

Masechaba then shared a few nuggets of wisdom about relationships, encouraging those who feel like they are "running on empty" to not stay in a relationship that no longer serves them.

"So many people remain in relationships that no longer serve them because they are afraid of what people are going to say. Afraid of what it’s going to do to the kids. Often, people keep up pretenses because of the fear to be seen as failures or to lose credibility. We forget that the best gift you can give to the world and yourself is your happiness. Your truth."

She ended her message by saying that the only people who would be upset with those speaking their truth are those living a lie.

Read her entire motivational message below.

Next Mission Alert | Mshoza wants to fill up stadiums just like MaBrrr!

Mshoza wants to follow in Brenda Fassie's footsteps and fill up a stadium!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa: They couldn't judge my dress, because they didn't judge J.Lo for hers

Zodwa Wabantu said she was proud to show her meat and got heartfelt messages from other women who complimented her.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Did AKA just weigh in on Emtee's 'stage collapse'?

AKA has seemingly weighed in on the Emtee fiasco.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Ntsiki on Global Citizen Festival: It'll show you South Africans grovelling

"Oprah Winfrey is a white creation."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse' TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS: Coldplay's Chris Martin went to visit Cassper at his crib TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  5. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X