Shook! Kylie Jenner breaks internet as 'youngest self-made' millionaire!

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner is on track to be the 'youngest self-made US billionaire'

12 July 2018 - 11:02 By Chrizelda Kekana
Kylie Jenner is on the Forbes August 2018 cover.
Image: Instagram

Social media users had become accustomed to the Kardashians trending for nudes, sex tapes or some controversy.  However, Wednesday saw a major shift as Kylie Jenner's Forbes (yes thee Forbes) cover stole all the spotlight, leaving the internet shooketh!

Kylie has graced the August issue of Forbes magazine as one of America's women billionaires. According to Forbes, at just 21 years old, Kylie is set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.

Forbes estimates that Kylie's empire is worth $800 million (worth R1,077,443,200,00 in SA on July 12). The cover on social media and sparked immediate reaction.

Kylie also posted the cover, expressing her excitement for the cover.

"Thank you Forbes for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what I love everyday."

The reaction has been mixed with some congratulating the young woman while others have called out Forbes for the usage of "self-made" saying that the Kardashian empire was always her back up and that Kim may have even paved the way for Kylie.

While that "self-made" seems to be main issue with the cover, Kylie becoming the youngest female billionaire deserves a shout out!

Halala to her!

