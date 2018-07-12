Shook! Kylie Jenner breaks internet as 'youngest self-made' millionaire!
According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner is on track to be the 'youngest self-made US billionaire'
Social media users had become accustomed to the Kardashians trending for nudes, sex tapes or some controversy. However, Wednesday saw a major shift as Kylie Jenner's Forbes (yes thee Forbes) cover stole all the spotlight, leaving the internet shooketh!
Kylie has graced the August issue of Forbes magazine as one of America's women billionaires. According to Forbes, at just 21 years old, Kylie is set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.
Forbes estimates that Kylie's empire is worth $800 million (worth R1,077,443,200,00 in SA on July 12). The cover on social media and sparked immediate reaction.
Kylie also posted the cover, expressing her excitement for the cover.
"Thank you Forbes for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what I love everyday."
thank you @Forbes for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what i love everyday. #KylieCosmetics pic.twitter.com/CRBwlBByk9— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 11, 2018
The reaction has been mixed with some congratulating the young woman while others have called out Forbes for the usage of "self-made" saying that the Kardashian empire was always her back up and that Kim may have even paved the way for Kylie.
Self-made??? Was it not helpful that her sister is Kim Kardashian and her momager is the Kris Jenner?? A money making machine?? This is hugely insulting to actual self-made, built themselves up alone ppl. Ya, Kylie worked for this, but her privilege+network made it easier for her https://t.co/IglO25KqaK— Justine LT Chua #RISEConf (@justineltchua) July 12, 2018
When you realize that Kylie Jenner is worth more than Adele, Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé combined pic.twitter.com/vLtFj7XdK4— Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) July 11, 2018
Kylie Jenner at 21 is worth $900mil.— Naija's Naughtiest Nerd 🇳🇬🇪🇸 (@edsonelisha_16) July 12, 2018
Yet your WCE is doing small girl big God up and down. Issoryt. pic.twitter.com/dak7Y71HXV
For everyone trying to discredit @KylieJenner & what she has been able to build with @kyliecosmetics, it takes more than just money to launch a successful business. I know a lot of people w/access to wealth & resources who have accomplished nothing or who have tried & failed.— Tracy Nguyen Romulus (@tracyromulus) July 12, 2018
Wait, Is Kylie Jenner the same girl Tyga smashed as an underaged? pic.twitter.com/H9nCGuS4b4— Garvey (@iAmKingducer) July 11, 2018
If I Got A Rand From Everytime I Get Into An Altercation with A Zulu Boy, Kylie Jenner and I would be in the same WhatsApp group. pic.twitter.com/1yrUXaORYU— biddy-da-dum (@Ontha_Chilo) July 12, 2018
Kylie Jenner about to become a billionaire at 21 pic.twitter.com/P7SKM5w7I0— Ronaldo is gone , I'm not okay 😭💔 (@kay_mahapa) July 11, 2018
While that "self-made" seems to be main issue with the cover, Kylie becoming the youngest female billionaire deserves a shout out!
Halala to her!