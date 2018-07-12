Shook! Kylie Jenner breaks internet as 'youngest self-made' millionaire!

Social media users had become accustomed to the Kardashians trending for nudes, sex tapes or some controversy. However, Wednesday saw a major shift as Kylie Jenner's Forbes (yes thee Forbes) cover stole all the spotlight, leaving the internet shooketh!

Kylie has graced the August issue of Forbes magazine as one of America's women billionaires. According to Forbes, at just 21 years old, Kylie is set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.

Forbes estimates that Kylie's empire is worth $800 million (worth R1,077,443,200,00 in SA on July 12). The cover on social media and sparked immediate reaction.

Kylie also posted the cover, expressing her excitement for the cover.

"Thank you Forbes for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what I love everyday."