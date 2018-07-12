So, why was Twitter mocking England? Well, because #itsnotcoming

If there's one thing about this World Cup that the whole world agrees on, it has been one unpredictable beast of a soccer competition. However, one of the most shocking things to come out of it was how England being booted out tournament caused such chaos on Twitter.

Even the Twitter trend list has been bombarded with World Cup hashtags since Wednesday's semi-final game between England and Croatia.

Whereas other teams have trended for the goals or for the squad, English fans started the hashtag "It's coming home" earlier in the day, which Twitter then turned to into the hashtag "It's not coming" when they lost 2-1 to Croatia.

Twitter was just highlighting the age old lesson that England has learnt the hard way: Don't count your chickens before they hatch... especially not in soccer!

The memes were mostly hilarious and eventually even those who were initially hurt eventually found it funny.

Check out the memes: