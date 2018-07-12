So, why was Twitter mocking England? Well, because #itsnotcoming
If there's one thing about this World Cup that the whole world agrees on, it has been one unpredictable beast of a soccer competition. However, one of the most shocking things to come out of it was how England being booted out tournament caused such chaos on Twitter.
Even the Twitter trend list has been bombarded with World Cup hashtags since Wednesday's semi-final game between England and Croatia.
Whereas other teams have trended for the goals or for the squad, English fans started the hashtag "It's coming home" earlier in the day, which Twitter then turned to into the hashtag "It's not coming" when they lost 2-1 to Croatia.
Twitter was just highlighting the age old lesson that England has learnt the hard way: Don't count your chickens before they hatch... especially not in soccer!
The memes were mostly hilarious and eventually even those who were initially hurt eventually found it funny.
Check out the memes:
#CROvENG #ItsComingHome Their national team is going back home is what they meant. pic.twitter.com/1IOrGbxOaq— Black Errol. (@blessgumbi) July 11, 2018
Y'all wrong for this 😂😂😂 #WorldCup #CROENG #ItsNotCominHome pic.twitter.com/bOJn7JBhxc— Fortune mp3 (@fortune_mp3) July 11, 2018
I don't feel so good #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/wyOE9O8uLQ— Omer 🇫🇷 (@Intellectroll) July 11, 2018
When you ask England where their 1:0 lead went. #ENGCRO #ItsGoingSomewhereElse #its coming home #ItsNotCominHome #ItsnotComingHome memes pic.twitter.com/I8gXzYpB7z— Venom Singh (@VenomJeetSingh) July 12, 2018
Ladies & gentlemen sad to announce the news... #ItsNotCominHome pic.twitter.com/TxQNGJudvL— Lunga🔱 (@LungaN_) July 11, 2018
IS IT STILL COMING HOME?? #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/YAiyoEcsGS— king K 👑 (@BighommieK) July 11, 2018
Well that didn’t take long #CROENG #ItsNotComingHome pic.twitter.com/uJN24JjsXv— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) July 11, 2018
It's coming home— Yash Thaker (@thakeryash9) July 11, 2018
It's coming hom
It's coming ho
It's coming h
It's coming
It's comin
It's comi
It's com
It's cr
It's cro
It's croa
It's croat
It's croati
It's Croatia
It's #Cro sending #Eng home
😂😂😂#WorldCup #CROENG #Itsnotcominghome
Waiting patiently for the English to start blaming the referees #ENGCRO #itsnotcominghome pic.twitter.com/BSKcpVhIFd— Son of Tertius (@SonofTertius) July 11, 2018
#ItsNotComingHome— Stephen Votadini (@LordVotadini) July 11, 2018
Never was, never will. pic.twitter.com/AiDscdvQFi