TshisaLIVE

Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts

12 July 2018 - 10:28 By Kyle Zeeman
Nicole Nyaba has been threatening to spill more tea on social media.
Nicole Nyaba has been threatening to spill more tea on social media.
Image: Via Instagram

Forget after hours and lunch breaks, Twitter detectives have been doing the most to try and prove that AKA and Nicole Nyaba are a thing. And now that they seemingly have the slips, they are ready to cancel the model.

Rumours of a romance between the rapper and model have been brewing longer than umqombothi, and were once again the talk of the internet when Nicole posted a snap of herself keeping warm at what fans believed is AKA's crib.

Of course, it didn't help that Nicole was dropping lines about leaving spots for baby mamas and AKA posting snaps in almost the same spot.

Meanwhile, we were just sat here like...

While the streets were grabbing the pitchforks and preparing the fires at the stake, claiming that Nicole was making her shot from side to main chick, some suggested that the pair were just playing us all like pops.

Either way, they felt like the bus was moving and they wanted Nicole off.

Next Mission Alert | Mshoza wants to fill up stadiums just like MaBrrr!

Mshoza wants to follow in Brenda Fassie's footsteps and fill up a stadium!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

How Naomi Campbell censored SA media

For all that Naomi Campbell wanted to honour Nelson Mandela when she visited Johannesburg this week, she failed to match his respect for press ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Durban July

Here's which celebs nailed their look for this year's 'It is Time'-themed Durban July — and which ones should turn back the clock and rethink their ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse' TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS: Coldplay's Chris Martin went to visit Cassper at his crib TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  5. Emtee on stage 'collapse' - I just fell & I haven't had a drink in 7 years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X