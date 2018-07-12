Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts

Forget after hours and lunch breaks, Twitter detectives have been doing the most to try and prove that AKA and Nicole Nyaba are a thing. And now that they seemingly have the slips, they are ready to cancel the model.

Rumours of a romance between the rapper and model have been brewing longer than umqombothi, and were once again the talk of the internet when Nicole posted a snap of herself keeping warm at what fans believed is AKA's crib.