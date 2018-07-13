TshisaLIVE

AKA and Bonang's relationship trips up #BeingBonang fans

13 July 2018 - 08:34 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans were reminded of AKA and Bonang's romance on the first episode of Being Bonang.
Fans were reminded of AKA and Bonang's romance on the first episode of Being Bonang.
Image: Via Blaq Smith/ Bonang's Instagram

Fans were celebrating like it was the first time that Bonang's reality show was on TV last night when the first season of Being Bonang made its debut on Mzansi Magic.

The show soon trended at number one on the Twitter trends list as those who missed out on the show's earlier premiere on DStv premium got a glimpse of the star's lifestyle.

But there was just one thing that had the Twitter streets feeling all kinds of ways...the way AKA and Bonang were still a thing.

The show was shot before the couple's break-up late last year and had all kinds of love moods in it.

It was all too much for fans who, wished they had a "delete this scene" button on their remotes. They took to Twitter to share their pain.

Even though the show now looks like the biggest spoiler alert this year, some quickly dubbed it Being Bonang: The Legacy

While others were more keen on a AKA reality show.

