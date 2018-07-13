AKA and Bonang's relationship trips up #BeingBonang fans
Fans were celebrating like it was the first time that Bonang's reality show was on TV last night when the first season of Being Bonang made its debut on Mzansi Magic.
The show soon trended at number one on the Twitter trends list as those who missed out on the show's earlier premiere on DStv premium got a glimpse of the star's lifestyle.
But there was just one thing that had the Twitter streets feeling all kinds of ways...the way AKA and Bonang were still a thing.
The show was shot before the couple's break-up late last year and had all kinds of love moods in it.
It was all too much for fans who, wished they had a "delete this scene" button on their remotes. They took to Twitter to share their pain.
How do you get AKA deleted in these scenes🤣🤣 #BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/7Y9TtaWnEI— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) July 12, 2018
It's awkward watching #BeingBonang know Bonang and AKA broke up pic.twitter.com/CUN7UqVyWr— † (@_Thato_N) July 12, 2018
Bonana and AKA made such a great looking couple though yaz💔#BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/sRQnRCn3PG— Sibiya nge nkomo (@KARABO_FORREST) July 12, 2018
I hope they edit the episodes and crop Aka #BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/KNSWdBQ3wD— Bonang Matheba Fans (@BonangMfanClub) July 12, 2018
#BeingBonang kodwa kwa mosheka phi dese people were inloooooove 😍😍😍😍😍 look at dat call aka n bonang were real lovers pic.twitter.com/We6Bd6CQSu— #Babygirl (@BathsaltM) July 12, 2018
Aka and Bonang were actually really cute #BeingBonang 💔 pic.twitter.com/q0IKCK2zKd— Liyema💛🐉 (@Liyemamnyaka) July 12, 2018
#BeingBonang Poor us"compact subscribers " who pay R5,now it is like we are watching an obituary... AKA bonang relationship is no more, less interesting to watch them now pic.twitter.com/18hMwRadSB— Khani Hlahla (@khani_hlahla) July 12, 2018
#BeingBonang Bonang just said AKA is her man— Melzow Viral Shock Nyaba (@malizo_nyaba) July 12, 2018
Even though the show now looks like the biggest spoiler alert this year, some quickly dubbed it Being Bonang: The Legacy
Is @akaworldwide watching #BeingBonang ?? Relationship The Legacy 😂🍷🍻— Sho Madjozi FC captain (@BonTwist1) July 12, 2018
While others were more keen on a AKA reality show.
Keep your #BeingBonang me I will wait #BeingAKA coming soon @akaworldwide— Kagiso Evans @MYANC (@soldlux) July 12, 2018